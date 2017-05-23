The Illinois Budget Disaster, Explained

It’s not that the state simply stopped spending money—in fact, we’re spending more than we’re taking in. Here’s what led up to the budget impasse, how the state is handling its money now, and why you should care about ending it as soon as possible.

We answered all your burning questions about this admittedly complex topic.

Why can’t Illinois lawmakers compromise? That’s the question that keeps popping up as we speak with observers and experts about the state’s budget impasse. Whet Moser, our Chief Budget Correspondent this week, is headed to the state Capitol to talk to as many people as possible and answer that question.