Budget Mayday

It's time for Springfield to stand up

Our own Whet Moser goes to the Capitol

Published today at 11:40 a.m.

As of June 30, the state of Illinois will have gone two full years without passing a complete spending plan. Why should we care? It's resulted in devastating cuts to essential services, authorized by no one. It's digging us deeper into our financial grave, when we could be climbing out instead. No one wins. This week, we look at why Illinois can't get its financial house in order—and what it'll take to change that.

The Illinois Budget Disaster, Explained

It’s not that the state simply stopped spending money—in fact, we’re spending more than we’re taking in. Here’s what led up to the budget impasse, how the state is handling its money now, and why you should care about ending it as soon as possible.

We answered all your burning questions about this admittedly complex topic.

Five Policies That Could Make or Break a Budget Deal

 

Blog: Whet Goes to Springfield

Why can’t Illinois lawmakers compromise? That’s the question that keeps popping up as we speak with observers and experts about the state’s budget impasse. Whet Moser, our Chief Budget Correspondent this week, is headed to the state Capitol to talk to as many people as possible and answer that question.

The Best Budget Reporting of the Past Two Years

These pieces tell the story of how we got here, and how we could get out… if legislators can agree to it.

BGA: Lots of People Think They Can Solve Illinois’s Budget Mess–But It’s Not That Easy
Northern Public Radio: Fiscal Fantasy and the State Budget
Chicago: Here’s What It Would Take to Close Illinois’s Budget Gap
Tribune: Can a Budget Deal Ever Get Done With Rauner, Madigan at the Table?
Crain’s: The Illinois Budget Standoff Could Become Catastrophic
Capitol Fax: The Politics of the Budget
Tribune: Crippling Overdue Penalties–Another Reason to Fix the State Budget Now
WBEZ: Illinois Has No Budget, So Where Do State Tax Dollars Go, Anyway?
Chicago: Where Illinois’s Fiscal Crisis Came From
Illinois Times: This Is Basically Fraud

