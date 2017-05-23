The Illinois Budget Disaster, Explained
It’s not that the state simply stopped spending money—in fact, we’re spending more than we’re taking in. Here’s what led up to the budget impasse, how the state is handling its money now, and why you should care about ending it as soon as possible.
We answered all your burning questions about this admittedly complex topic.
Five Policies That Could Make or Break a Budget Deal
- Will Illinois Ever Solve Its Pension Problem?
- Why Are Term Limits Such a Big Part of the Grand Bargain?
- Is Illinois Ready for Redistricting Reform?
- What Would a Property-Tax Freeze Mean for Illinois?
- What Is Workers’ Comp Reform and Why Is It Part of the Budget Deal?
Blog: Whet Goes to Springfield
Why can’t Illinois lawmakers compromise? That’s the question that keeps popping up as we speak with observers and experts about the state’s budget impasse. Whet Moser, our Chief Budget Correspondent this week, is headed to the state Capitol to talk to as many people as possible and answer that question.
- Whet arrived in Springfield Monday night. The Senate plans to vote on a new proposal Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates!
The Best Budget Reporting of the Past Two Years
These pieces tell the story of how we got here, and how we could get out… if legislators can agree to it.
