2 months
ago
3 months
ago
Where to Get Last-Minute Gifts for Home Design Lovers
Plus: A British design invasion arrives, tips from designer Kara Mann, and more
3 months
ago
Pop the Bubbly! Champagne-Inspired Interiors Are In
Plus: elevate your home office, tour the Glessner House, and more design news you can use
3 months
ago
’Tis the Season for Holiday Markets and Shopping Parties
Plus, Iris Apfel makes a splash with her first furniture collection, Jayson Home’s buyers let shoppers pick their brains, and more design news you can use
3 months
ago
Snag Holiday Gifts from Your Favorite Local Etsy Artisans at This Pop-Up
Plus, classic pendants reissued, a Wright family Christmas, and more
4 months
ago
Ligne Roset’s Master Craftsman on How He Makes Furniture with You in Mind
Plus, pre-holiday sales, winter greenery, and a talk on design-minded books.
4 months
ago
Room and Board Introduces Mix-and-Match Table Collection
Plus: the Rug Company’s latest partnership, three big sales, and Boffi’s latest pop-up shop
4 months
ago
Tiffany & Co. Debuts a Home and Accessories Collection
Plus: SOFA returns, a pop-up gallery comes to the Water Tower, and more design discoveries
4 months
ago
Forget Pumpkin Orange: Autumn Is All About Ghostly White
Plus: Florence Knoll’s 100th birthday celebration, Dacor goes modern, and New Urbanism has a moment
5 months
ago
Kitchen and Bath Tips from a 40-Year Design Veteran
Plus, a spooky sale, a solution for your pet fur problem, and meet Israeli architect Moshe Safdie
5 months
ago
Ditch the Paint for Some Unique Wall Coverings
For some flair, encase a room with cloth, paper, glass, or a mural.
5 months
ago
Jonathan Adler Throws Some Shade—with His Signature Irreverent Style
Plus, architecture galore at Open House Chicago, Blu Dot puts everything on sale, and more.
5 months
ago
The Vault Brings an Award-Winning Interior Designer’s Curated Picks to Your Home
Plus: two treasured UK home brands land in Chicago, local starchitects talk about the revitalization of the River, and the storied Pagoda Red celebrates 20 years
5 months
ago
Take a Seat, Take a Stand—Chairs for Charity Offers Design for a Cause
Plus, Design Week, DWR’s big sale, another digital DIY solution, and more design news
5 months
ago