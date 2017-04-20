Chicago “Living Design” Company Brings Walls to Life

This Week’s Top Story

With spring’s arrival, you might be hoping to add some life to your home. And for those who take that literally, Sage Green Life can help.

Formerly known as Sage Vertical Gardens, the locally grown company specializes in efficient living green walls. Installations (spotted locally at venues like BellyQ, Left Coast, and Lou Malnati’s) can be customized for both indoor and outdoor spaces alike. Plants benefit from an even, continuous distribution of essentials (water, oxygen, nutrients) thanks to an Earth Day-approved soil-free system that uses 75 percent less water than other living wall products on the market, according to the company.

For those who aren’t ready to commit to a wall of green, the company also offers interior décor items, like the popular Ambienta LED plant-growth light.

Interior Intel

Speaking of Earth Day: Sossego (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Ste. 1445, sossegodesign.com) has launched a site for the Duda stool, allowing individual customers to shop Aristeu Pires’s bestselling design crafted from sustainably harvested Brazilian wood.

Interior Define (833 W. Armitage Ave., interiordefine.com) adds the new Oliver sectional, a reversible design allowing users to flip the chaise component. The e-tailer has also added a u-sectional to its bestselling Sloan collection.

Now that spring has arrived, Jonathan Adler (676 N. Wabash Ave., jonathanadler.com) is celebrating the new season with a catalog packed with more than 200 pieces, including bold additions like the Nouvelle Bar and the Claridge Sofa (available in velvet, leather, and bouclé).

Ivory-ticklers, rejoice: Steinway Piano Gallery Chicago (steinwaychicago.com), which has showrooms in Hinsdale and Northbrook, will debut a warehouse (1600 Shore Rd., Unit B, Naperville) on April 26. In addition to its inventory of pre-owned Steinway & Sons grand and upright pianos, the Naperville warehouse will notably feature a 70-seat event and recital space.

Sales

Maze Home (735 Elm St., Winnetka, mazehome.com) is offering a 30 percent discount on select pillows, lighting, and mirrors through Sunday (note that lighting and mirrors are available in-store only). Use code REFRESH during online checkout.

Through April 24, receive 15 percent off special order upholstery at CB2 (800 W. North Ave., cb2.com). Make your selection from 33 frames and 69 fabrics (note that stock fabrics are excluded from this sale). Use code FRAME15 during online checkout. Take a look.

Still on the hunt for patio-perfect pieces? Through April 25, Design Within Reach (755 W. North Ave., dwr.com) is offering 15 percent savings plus free standard shipping on alfresco essentials. Shop The Outdoor Sale.

Events

Tomorrow through Sunday, Audio Expo North America—or AXPONA (axpona.com) as it’s known—returns for its eighth annual event. The nation’s largest luxury home audio show, this expo will convert 140 rooms at the Westin O’Hare (6100 N. River Rd., Rosemont) into an audiophile’s paradise with amplifiers, loud speakers, stereo systems, turntables, and more from 400 manufacturers. Purchase tickets.

On April 27, Trisha Yearwood will visit the Lincoln Park outpost of Williams Sonoma (1550 N. Fremont St., williams-sonoma.com). The country crooner will be signing copies of her bestselling cookbook, Trisha’s Table, from 6 to 8 p.m. To reserve your spot, please call 312-255-0643 or register here.

