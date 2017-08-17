Casper Wave Promises to Put You to Sleep

This Week’s Top Story

A good night’s sleep? It’s all the wave…

At least that’s what Casper wants us to believe. The online mattress brand (which advertises on pretty much all your favorite podcasts) just launched the Casper Wave, a mattress that responds to your body’s geometry using contouring “zones” and polymer support “chambers.” A super-sensitive upper layer of foam adjusts to your spine and shoulders and feels like velvet to the touch. Researchers claim that all that technology provides a deeper, more restorative sleep than other mattresses.

Lucky for us, Chicago is one of the few markets where Casper White Glove service is available, so you can order this morning and be snoozing away by siesta.

Interior Intel

Perk up your sofa with throw pillows in shades of summertime blues. Maze (735 Elm St., shop.mazehome.com) has a cache of Ryan Studio pillows that add a burst of color with minimal effort.

South Side–raised sculptor Amanda Williams uses homes as her canvas—painting Chicago structures set to be demolished in vibrant orange, pink, and purple. Images of her “sculptures” are on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago Ave., mcachicago.org) in a new show entitled Chicago Works (through December 31). The photographs of houses painted by the trained architect will have you thinking about color theory in a whole new way.

Sales

Modani Furniture (1574 N. Kingsbury St., modani.com) is hosting its Back to School Sale, where pretty much anything that’s contemporary and available in shades of grey is going for 30 percent off. Sectionals, dining tables, beds, and dressers start at less than $200.

Hello, Gorgeous! Jonathan Adler (676 N. Wabash Ave, jonathanadler.com) is in the midst of its summer sale, where dozens of glam goodies are half off. We love the Mrs. Godfrey upholstered chair ($999) and the crazy-cute ceramic Fish Bowls (from $59).

Events

This Friday kicks off the weekend-long Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest (at Morse Avenue), when Rogers Park shows off its artistic side. Walk the Mile of Murals and interact with more than 150 artists of every stripe; visual artists like Fringed Fibers and Christi Ahee Ceramics will have some of their one-of-a-kind pieces for sale, so you can fill your space with homegrown works of art.

It’s late August: time to cut back your garden and divide your seeds for next year. Learn the proper techniques at Reds Garden Center (3460 Dundee Rd., redsgardencenter.com), in Northbrook, during the Fall Perennial Garden Care: Dividing and Cutting Back session. The class is free and starts at 2 p.m.; reservations are required. Sign up here, and pick up some farm-fresh produce (corn, tomatoes, zucchini) on your way out.

