Home Design Embraces Cozy Fall Fashion

This fall, runways are flush with rich colors and textures—fabrics and tones that can only be described as cozy. Red and chocolate brown are making a comeback, replacing blah greys.

Chicago interior designers Melissa Lewis and Cari Giannoulias, principals at Lewis Giannoulias Interiors (910 W. Van Buren St., Ste. 603, lg-interiors.com) love to translate fashion to their interior worlds, and for recent projects, they’re embracing much of what they’re seeing on the catwalk.

“People like to feel current—no one wants their home to look dated,” says Lewis. “Most fashion trends are recurring, except maybe neon, so find the ones that speak to you and slowly incorporate them.”

The duo likes using velvet “because of the comfort it exudes,” says Giannoulias. “It’s pretty much a staple for us and always feels current.” Holly Hunt Great Plains has beautiful velvets from which to select. They are also “obsessed” with plaid, “so we were very excited to hear it’s making a resurgence this season. It can make any room feel approachable just by being itself,” says Lewis. Their favorite plaid blankets are found at Hinterveld.

For those doing their own redecorating, Lewis says: “We suggest shopping at vintage stores, but if time is of the essence, Web surfing will do as well!”

Roche Bobois (222 Hubbard St., roche-bobois.com) is collaborating with Japanese-French designer Kenzo Takada for its Fall/Winter 2017 Collection, and new items have just arrived to the showroom. His take on the classic Mah Jong sofa composition is exquisite.

Check out men’s clothier Thom Browne’s new designs for The Rug Company (320 N. Clark St., therugcompany.com). Rugs come in Cable Knit White and Cable Knit Grey, as expected. Don’t worry, they’re not short (as many of his cropped signature suits are).

Anyone looking for a sectional but having a heck of a time finding the right shape, color, or size? Check out Burrow, a new company that specializes in modular, customizable couches. Create your dream sofa on its website, and it’ll be delivered to your Chicago-area door in two to five days in compact packages that can be easily dragged up your stairs and assembled in 10 minutes—no tools required. They even have built-in power outlets and USB ports. Prices range from affordable $550 to $1,150, plus you get $50 off with the code LABORDAY.

They may be jumping the gun, but online-only furniture brand Interior Define is having its annual fall sale from September 1 to 20. Get 15 percent off the entire collection of pretty much anything soft you can sit on. They’re going heavy on the fall fashion trend, too, with rich, luxe textures like velvet and warm hues like reds, browns, and mustards.

There are loads of other online Labor Day Sales. A few of our favorites this weekend include: Overstock (up to 70 percent off); Wayfair (same); Home Depot (up to 40 percent off appliances); and AllModern (up to 65 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off with code WAVY).

IRL, this weekend only, Walter E. Smithe is hosting its Labor Day Sale, from September 1 to 4. Everything is 30 percent off, including clearance items, and they’re also offering 12 months of no-interest financing. Freshen up your space with new furniture, fabrics, and finishes that you can find at one of the 11 showrooms around Chicago.

First, Misen brought affordable, acclaimed chef’s knives to the market through Kickstarter (they raised more than $1 million toward a $25,000 goal). Next week, Misen will launch its second Kickstarter to fund a new line of cookware that will ship by early 2018. Early “investors” can get a Starter set or the Complete 12-piece set that includes everything you need for a fully stocked kitchen. Go here to sign up on September 6.

Get your tickets in advance for September 8’s River North Design District Fall Gallery Walk. Get inspiration as you tour showrooms that will exhibit vignettes from some of Chicago’s top designers. Most of the events are free (from 4 to 9 p.m.), though you can hit up the parties for a small fee if you sign up here.

