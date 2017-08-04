Moody Hues Bring Some Emotion to Modern Spaces

This Week’s Top Story

After years of following a Scandinavian-Modern aesthetic, designers are at last looking to rich palettes to add some significance to bedrooms and living rooms. From deep berries and dusky blues to sultry plums and cool amethysts, dark tones can brighten any white box with a little more sophistication than cheery pastels.

“You can still have clean lines, but the colors are now softer and more moody,” says Brett Beldock of Brett Design. She likes using pillows, carpets, and other soft goods to “return to a softer mix,” but is also looking to wallpaper and curtains to achieve the look. Gorgeous ombré and patterned fabrics can be found at the Merchandise Mart (222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, themart.com) at the Stark and Scalamandré showrooms; Beldock’s own wallcoverings are also available at The Mart, at Bradley. “Just make sure it is a mood that you are happy with and that it does not drag the room down,” advises Beldock. “It must add softness and interest.”

Interior Intel

The secret is out: On August 3, CB2 (800 W. North Ave, cb2.com) launches its first partnership with Los Angeles’s favorite fashion-forward retailer, Fred Segal. The 34-piece CB2 x Fred Segal collection runs the gamut from sleek daybeds to cheeky palm frond floor lamps. Find the collection online or in the Lincoln Park store.

It’s no fun to paint a room when summer is in full swing. Enter Paintzen, a sort of Etsy for house painters and muralists. Experts from the online platform will assess your situation and within 48 hours provide a quote, which start at around $1,250 for a simple paint job, or around $2,000 for a custom mural. Within three days you’ll have a redone room painted by a professional artist or craftsman. And you won’t miss a day at the beach.

Sales

From August 4 to 18, Room & Board (55 E. Ohio St., roomandboard.com) is offering one chance to win a kid’s bed and mattress with all the fixings. The winner of the Room & Board Kid’s Room Sweepstakes can choose from nine bright colors like red, pink, green, or blue. What better way to soften the blow of going back to school than with a bedroom makeover?

The Golden Triangle (330 N. Clark St., goldentriangle.biz) is pitching a tent to host its giant summer sale. From August 8 to 12, the shop’s parking lot will be covered with a tarp to protect antiques and rare vintage finds, like Cambodian garden sculptures, a British Colonial canopy bed, a 120-foot-long carved-teak panel, and salvaged building parts, all for 30 to 60 percent off. Thankfully, there will also be French wine glasses on sale—an essential purchase since rosé will be flowing all day.

Events

Modern Cooperative (1500 E. 53rd St., moderncooperative.com) is cleaning house on all things Gus Modern. At their Hyde Park location, expect to find 30 percent off all in-store floor models of the brand, plus 20 percent off all custom orders on sectionals, sofas, seating, ottomans, and beds. The sale lasts until August 13.

Through August 14, Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn Ave., jaysonhome.com) is expanding its big summer sale beyond floor models. Browse through their garden selection to find 50 percent off all outdoor plants, plus 30 percent off the entire range of popular planters.

