Last-Minute Holiday Sales and More Home and Design News

Shake off your holiday hangover, the annual clearance at Room & Board (roomandboard.com) returns for one day only on December 26. You’ll get 20 to 50 percent off discontinued products and floor samples (think leather sofas and chairs, bar stools, lighting, and more) from the American-made furniture manufacturer. All three Chicago area locations in River North (55 E. Ohio St.), Skokie (10071 Skokie Blvd.), and Oak Brook (2525 W. 22nd St.) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Giveaway alert: Unison (1911 W. Division St., unisonhome.com) and The Weaving Mill (theweavingmill.com) have collaborated on a limited-edition throw blanket, which will be gifted to one lucky winner. Measuring 50 inches wide and 70 inches long, the cozy, made-in-Chicago blanket typically retails for $200. Enter here through December 30 for your chance to win.

Seasonal procrastinators, you’re in luck: Christmas trees, outdoor wreaths, and festive greens are now 50 percent off at Sprout Home Chicago (745 N. Damen Ave., sprouthome.com).

Still holiday shopping? Visit Classic Remix (706 N. Wells St., classicremixchicago.com), which is hosting a shopping event this evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with complimentary wine, and in-store specials including a 20 percent discount on throw blankets.

