Pop the Bubbly! Champagne-Inspired Interiors Are In

This Week’s Top Story

It’s the season of celebrations, and in Chicago, shades of bubbly are the latest trend in home décor. Interior designers like Chicago-based firm Vincere are making generous use of hues reminiscent of our favorite sparkling wines. Tom Konopiots and Michael Stornello, principals of Vincere, struck a balance between masculine and feminine in the common rooms of a Gold Coast pre-war co-op (pictured above). “The tension between the two is what creates interest and a sense of completeness,” says Konopiots.

Reflective surfaces add an extra pop for the neutral color family. “When entertaining in the evenings, especially, soft metallics create a welcoming glow in the room,” says Konopiots.

Let’s not forget about sparkling rosé. Konopiots and Stornello recently completed the powder room in the Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House (above right), partnering with de Gournay to create a custom wallcovering of silver silk paper awash in hand-painted pearlescent pink. Then they went a step further, incorporating a Paul Ferrante sconce that imparts a rose-tinted glow. “These hues lend a warmth to a space, creating a room that draws you in,” says Stornello. “The shades are flattering.”

Vincere sources many of its purchases at the Design Center at the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, themart.com), hitting up showrooms such as Holly Hunt, Holland and Sherry, and Cowtan and Tout.

Interior Intel

Upgrade your home office with chic desk accessories from Dooney & Bourke (1650 Premium Outlet Blvd. #1440, Aurora, dooney.com). Made from buttery Italian Alto leather, the newly launched mouse pads, pen holders, and document cases elevate that boring blotter to the height of fashion.

Fantini, the family-owned, Italy-based waterworks brand, has just awarded its first Fantini Design Award, recognizing excellence in kitchen and bath design throughout North America. The winner: Chicago’s own Centaur Interiors (215 W. Huron St. #1, centaurinteriors.com). The 3,800-square-foot Gold Coast residence that took judges’ breath away was outfitted in hardware from Fantini’s new Hydrology line and blended Art Deco elements with soft edges. Test out the company’s forward-looking showerheads and Piero Lissoni faucets at their Mart showroom.

Sale

Late to decorate? Head to Crate & Barrel (646 N. Michigan Ave., crateandbarrel.com) where 400 festive decorative items are half off. Ornaments, table runners, vintage cocktail mixers, and more await your holiday party.

Events

The Chicago Architecture Biennial brings together leading curators and art historians for crossdiscipline panel discussions on art, architecture, and design. The series—which debuts with a Tuesday Talk at the Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington St.) on December 19—explores how art and design inform architectural thinking in Chicago and how Chicago remains relevant to current global discussions.

Today from 7 to 8 p.m., the Glessner House Museum (1800 S. Prairie Ave., glessnerhouse.org) will take visitors on a closer look at H.H. Richardson’s other house, built for the Glessner’s friends, Franklin and Emily MacVeagh, on Lake Shore Drive (it was demolished in 1922). Both show off Richardson’s response to his clients’ needs and his vision of what makes a successful home—ideas still relevant today. Reserve tickets here.

Share







