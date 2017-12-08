’Tis the Season for Holiday Markets and Shopping Parties

This Week’s Top Story

Time to sip some glühwein and shop half-buzzed for handmade and quirky stocking stuffers!

Through December 31: In addition to the classic Daley Plaza market, Christkindlmarket adds another location in Wrigleyville at the Park at Wrigley Field, where booths are chock-a-block with fragrant gifts for the home, like Chicago-made soaps.

December 9: Winterfest descends onto West Town from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More than 20 local stores will be peddling one-of-a-kind items—and, of course, the Jolly Trolley has returned! For only $10, shoppers can get a chauffeured three-hour shopping tour. Tickets are available here. Saturday also marks the inaugural 826CHI Goods for Good Crafts Fair in the back of Wicker Park Secret Agent Supply Co. from noon to 5 p.m. The fair will spotlight 15 local vendors, including home goods from Christi Ahee Ceramics and Light & Pine. Stop by from 2 to 4 p.m. to get a slot with the in-house manicurist! Ten percent of proceeds will benefit 826CHI’s free writing programs.

December 10: Set aside some time for Dose Market’s HoliDose from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect 138 vendors selling pottery, coffee-table books, plants, tabletop décor, and much more. Right across the street, join the Winter Solstice party at Pagoda Red’s Chicago location. They’re offering free tarot card readings (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and free wrapping on any ancient curios you take home. More details will be available on the store’s Facebook page soon. Over at the Ace Hotel Chicago, the Gift Good Shop goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers the best presents: anything by artisan-run Weaving Mill, the textile collective whose pillows are strewn across the Ace’s lobby. It’s as social as it is a perfect opportunity to get a jump on that holiday list.

Interior Intel

Locally based Cloth & Company (clothandco.com) just began selling style icon Iris Apfel’s first furniture line. Inspired by the fanfare of the circus, Apfel’s 94-piece collection showcases 15 bold and colorful textile prints in 19 silhouettes. Prices range from $270 to $1,200 and pieces ship in under 9 days.

Winnetka interior designer Jeannie Balsam was just chosen to design the Farrow & Ball showroom (449 N. Wells St., us.farrow-ball.com) as a part of its Windows by Design project with DIFFA: Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS. The project is driven largely by social media; for every photo posted by shoppers with the hashtag #FaBforDIFFA, Farrow & Ball will donate $1 to DIFFA. Balsam’s vignettes are on display until January.

Events

Shop with legendary Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn Ave., jaysonhome.com) buyers Caroline Scheeler and Devin Kirk on December 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. The duo is making an in-store appearance to share top gift ideas, travel tips, and much more.

Pottery Barn (1000 W. North Ave., potterybarn.com) is holding its Holiday Furniture Event with up to 30 percent off all sectionals, dining pieces, even game tables (at $300 off). Purchase a statement chair that goes perfectly beneath the tree.

