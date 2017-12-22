Where to Get Last-Minute Gifts for Home Design Lovers

This Week’s Top Story

All you procrastinators, the time to get those last-minute gifts is now. The Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn, jaysonhome.com) Winter Sale starts this Friday and runs through January 22. Floor models and plenty of other home essentials will be marked up to 50 percent off—we’re talking furniture, lighting, vintage items, gifts, and accessories. We love the antique French sofa (was $7,495, now is $4,499) and the Circ ring sculptures (were starting at $450, now are from $299). Can’t make it to the store? The sale is also happening online.

For smaller take-homes, head to Michael’s (michaels.com), where the crafter’s dream depot is offering 50 percent off any one regular-price item. At CB2 (800 W. North Ave., cb2.com), whatever you buy—no matter how much—will be delivered for just $99, and at The Land of Nod (900 W. North Ave., landofnod.com), natural play space favorites like bean bags and play tables are 20 percent off right now.

Meanwhile, the big once-a-year Room & Board (55 E. Ohio St., roomandboard.com) floor clearance and sample sale happens on Boxing Day (December 26) at all Chicago-are stores. So if you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house and away from the inlaws for a spell, here’s your chance.

Interior Intel

The Talbott Hotel (20 E. Delaware Pl., jdvhotels.com) has partnered with Chicago-based design firm Kara Mann to refresh the hotel. Since she’s known for creative mixing of styles in residential spaces, she offered Chicagoans considering a home makeover a few pro tips inspired by her work at the Gold Coast retreat.

Use neutral tones to set your background with wall finishes, drapery, and flooring. Don’t be afraid to insert some high contrast with light and dark. Mix classic and traditionally styled furniture and lighting with modern styles for a curated look. Layer in small, textural accessories and pieces of furniture with either a subtle pattern or pop of color to give the room some edge. Stick with natural materials like stone, wood, and plaster. They’ll stay relevant longer.

Haute Living (213 W. Institute Pl., haute-living.com) has just introduced cult-favorite British brand Deadgood to its inventory. The collection of modern furniture, lighting, and what they call “products with personality” are made in the UK for some of the coolest projects in the world. Look for spindly tables, colorblock sideboards, and plush sofas in blush tones.

Textile brand Chilewich just released its Spring/Summer 2018 line, which is full of bright colors and interesting weaves—just the thing for cozy gatherings and parties in the winter. Find the woven placemats at Design Within Reach (10 E. Ohio St., dwr.com).

Still at a loss for what to put under the tree? Head to Neighborly (2003 W. Montrose Ave., neighborly.com) for a curated selection of locally made goodies for the home that give back. Check out their gift guide here.

Events

Just in time for the holidays, the Marché by The Golden Triangle (611 N. State St., goldentriangle.biz) launched its first-ever pop-up gift market. Now through February 28, find items at far lower price points than at the flagship store on Clark Street, including Thai carved temple flowers, locally made glass art vessels, Chinese mooncake molds, Indian Chipati plates, and Burmese lacquerware.

