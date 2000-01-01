Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Design Dose

5 years
ago

Steal Trencherman’s Look

“After a recent dinner at Trencherman in Wicker Park, I couldn’t stop thinking about how beautiful the design was. So I tracked down the designer, Kevin Heisner (also the creative force behind Nightwood, Bar DeVille, and Bangers & Lace), and asked him how I could get a similar look at home.”

5 years
ago

Color Shock

“The temperatures may be getting cooler but the colors for home are heating up. These bold and whimsical pieces are sure to warm up your abode.”

5 years
ago

Purnukka Jars Provide Practical Storage Solutions

“Since moving into a new apartment, I have been on the hunt for pretty, practical, and affordable housewares. Finding items that fit the bill was a struggle, until I discovered the Purnukka Jars at Unison (2000 W. Fulton St., 881-492-7960).”

5 years
ago

Sitting Pretty: Chairs for Charity 2012

“It is that time of year again. Mark your calendars for Chicago Home + Garden magazine’s third annual Chairs for Charity event. It will take place on Wednesday, November 7 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cosentino Center-Chicago (1060 W, Division St.).”

5 years
ago

Cool Lighting for Fall

“Days are getting shorter and light switches are being flipped on earlier— increasing the pressure on interior lighting to lift one’s mood. From sconces to task lamps, these unique pieces are full of character and well up to the challenge.”

5 years
ago

Nathan Turner Book Signing at Pottery Barn

“This is a week for the books. Literally. Last night we enjoyed Nate Berkus’ The Things That Matter book signing at Jayson Home. Tonight Nathan Turner is celebrating the launch of his first book, Nathan Turner’s American Style: Classic Design & Effortless Entertaining at Pottery Barn (1000 W. North Ave. at Sheffield Ave.) from 6:30-8:30 p.m.”

5 years
ago

RMH Interiors Opens a Showroom in Beverly

“RMH Interiors + Design has been improving Chicago homes since 2004. Headed by Robin Harmon and Lynngail Page, the company creates spaces that combine classical and modern style with luxurious textures and fun, unexpected twists.”

5 years
ago

Must-Hit Antique Sale at Highland Park’s Adesso

“Kathy Hahn, the owner of Highland Park’s Adesso (600 Central Ave.), recently went on a road trip with her sisters through Indianapolis, Louisville, and their hometown of Dayton, Ohio. On their travels, the three hit up their favorite shops and antique markets and discovered some new ones.”

5 years
ago

Weekend Winner: The Antiques + Modernism Show in Winnetka!

“This weekend, the Woman’s Board of Winnetka Community House will once again show us how a design show is done. The Antiques + Modernism Winnetka exhibition and sale, which goes Friday through Sunday, is a chance to check out furniture, garden antiques, lighting, fine and folk art, architectural artifacts, and more.”

5 years
ago

Zara Home: Now Available Stateside

“Zara, the international apparel powerhouse, has launched its line of equally fabulous housewares in America via www.zarahome.com. And we are welcoming it with open arms.”

5 years
ago

Limited Edition Eames’s LTR Tables by Herman Miller

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of Ray Eames’s birth and, to celebrate, Herman Miller is releasing three special-edition Eames Wire Base Low Tables (Eames LTR Tables). Originally introduced in 1950, these tables are cute, practical, and provide a pop of primary color.”

More stories

Edit Module