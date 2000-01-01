Design Dose
5 years
ago
Steal Trencherman’s Look
“After a recent dinner at Trencherman in Wicker Park, I couldn’t stop thinking about how beautiful the design was. So I tracked down the designer, Kevin Heisner (also the creative force behind Nightwood, Bar DeVille, and Bangers & Lace), and asked him how I could get a similar look at home.”
5 years
ago
Color Shock
“The temperatures may be getting cooler but the colors for home are heating up. These bold and whimsical pieces are sure to warm up your abode.”
5 years
ago
Purnukka Jars Provide Practical Storage Solutions
“Since moving into a new apartment, I have been on the hunt for pretty, practical, and affordable housewares. Finding items that fit the bill was a struggle, until I discovered the Purnukka Jars at Unison (2000 W. Fulton St., 881-492-7960).”
5 years
ago
Sitting Pretty: Chairs for Charity 2012
“It is that time of year again. Mark your calendars for Chicago Home + Garden magazine’s third annual Chairs for Charity event. It will take place on Wednesday, November 7 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cosentino Center-Chicago (1060 W, Division St.).”
5 years
ago
Cool Lighting for Fall
“Days are getting shorter and light switches are being flipped on earlier— increasing the pressure on interior lighting to lift one’s mood. From sconces to task lamps, these unique pieces are full of character and well up to the challenge.”
5 years
ago
At Urban Source: New Takes on Old Favorites from Cole & Son
“Our good friends at Urban Source (1429 W. Chicago Ave., 312-455-0505) just gave us the inside scoop on the latest wallpapers for winter.”
5 years
ago
Nathan Turner Book Signing at Pottery Barn
“This is a week for the books. Literally. Last night we enjoyed Nate Berkus’ The Things That Matter book signing at Jayson Home. Tonight Nathan Turner is celebrating the launch of his first book, Nathan Turner’s American Style: Classic Design & Effortless Entertaining at Pottery Barn (1000 W. North Ave. at Sheffield Ave.) from 6:30-8:30 p.m.”
5 years
ago
Fashion Meets Flatware: Diane von Furstenberg Colorblock Flatware
“From the catwalk to the tabletop, the color blocking trend is taking over. Diane von Furstenberg Colorblock Flatware is the latest example of how fashion and home design go hand in hand.”
5 years
ago
All About Nate Berkus: Target Collection and Book Signing at Jayson Home
“Fall 2012 is all about Nate Berkus. Between the release of his book, The Things That Matter, and his recent collaboration with Target, the man is everywhere this season. And we love it—bring on the Berkus!”
5 years
ago
Make it a Political Party with Ruff House Art Letterpress Coasters
“Election day is going to be here in no time (uh, in case you didn’t notice). So when I saw these cool letterpress coasters from Ruff House Art, I thought it would be fun to invite friends over to watch the results come in.”
5 years
ago
RMH Interiors Opens a Showroom in Beverly
“RMH Interiors + Design has been improving Chicago homes since 2004. Headed by Robin Harmon and Lynngail Page, the company creates spaces that combine classical and modern style with luxurious textures and fun, unexpected twists.”
5 years
ago
Must-Hit Antique Sale at Highland Park’s Adesso
“Kathy Hahn, the owner of Highland Park’s Adesso (600 Central Ave.), recently went on a road trip with her sisters through Indianapolis, Louisville, and their hometown of Dayton, Ohio. On their travels, the three hit up their favorite shops and antique markets and discovered some new ones.”
5 years
ago
Weekend Winner: The Antiques + Modernism Show in Winnetka!
“This weekend, the Woman’s Board of Winnetka Community House will once again show us how a design show is done. The Antiques + Modernism Winnetka exhibition and sale, which goes Friday through Sunday, is a chance to check out furniture, garden antiques, lighting, fine and folk art, architectural artifacts, and more.”
5 years
ago
Zara Home: Now Available Stateside
“Zara, the international apparel powerhouse, has launched its line of equally fabulous housewares in America via www.zarahome.com. And we are welcoming it with open arms.”
5 years
ago