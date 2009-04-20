Married… With Style You’re French country, he’s leather and chrome. What’s an engaged couple to do? Call in a mediator. A style mediator. Susan Fredman’s At Home in the City is launching a bridal home collection and registry, and they’re offering professional design solutions for these and other dilemmas. The store has been expanded to accommodate an additional 500 square feet dedicated to bridal registry and 60 new place settings. Pictured here: place settings from Reed Barton and Michael Wainwright, and Kim Sebert table linens. To kick things off, the store will hold a bridal event on April 21 from 5–8 p.m., featuring a presentation by Fredman’s firm’s designers about how to merge styles. RSVP for the event at 312-587-8150 or jmaremont@susanfredman.com. —JAN PARR

You’re French country, he’s leather and chrome. What’s an engaged couple to do? Call in a mediator. A style mediator. Susan Fredman’s At Home in the City is launching a bridal home collection and registry, and they’re offering professional design solutions for these and other dilemmas. The store has been expanded to accommodate an additional 500 square feet dedicated to bridal registry and 60 new place settings. Pictured here: place settings from Reed Barton and Michael Wainwright, and Kim Sebert table linens. To kick things off, the store will hold a bridal event on April 21 from 5–8 p.m., featuring a presentation by Fredman’s firm’s designers about how to merge styles. RSVP for the event at 312-587-8150 or jmaremont@susanfredman.com.

—JAN PARR

Share







