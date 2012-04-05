Alapash: Meaningful Terrariums (and Home)
Doesn’t everything look better under glass? Marco Chavarry of Alapash, who has been selling terrariums at other stores around town, thinks so. He has just opened Alapash: Meaningful Terrariums (and Home) (1944 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood, 773-769-8825). The store offers flourishing miniature terrariums, but also sells tabletop and custom terrariums. Find a line of signature candles, as well as potted plants, nature-inspired décor, books, and objet d’art and posters. Come May, Alapash will offer terrarium classes and design consultations and will host several trunk shows throughout the summer. Store hours are Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-7 pm., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.,-4 p.m.
