Get the Look

A guest post from Blair Friedeman, editor of the blog Delight by Design.

The spring issue of Chicago Home + Garden features a mid-century home on its cover that received a modern and elegant interior facelift from designer Shelly Handman. This same look can easily be recreated (without the bespoke pricing) by layering a neutral color palette with modern lines and bold wall décor.

Image sources: Sur Sculpture from Jayson Home, Holden Studio Chaise from Room & Board, Phillipe Floor Lamp from Jayson Home, Bastille Coffee Table from Crate & Barrel, Chroma Wall Discs from CB2, Tribal Heirloom Rug from Arzu Studio, Davis Chair from Crate & Barrel, Parvez Taj - 2 Hrs Print, available from 2Modern

