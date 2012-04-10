Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Get the Look

The spring issue of Chicago Home + Garden features a mid-century home on its cover that received a modern and elegant interior facelift from designer Shelly Handman. This same look can easily be recreated…

Published April 10, 2012

A guest post from Blair Friedeman, editor of the blog Delight by Design.

The spring issue of Chicago Home + Garden features a mid-century home on its cover that received a modern and elegant interior facelift from designer Shelly Handman. This same look can easily be recreated (without the bespoke pricing) by layering a neutral color palette with modern lines and bold wall décor.

Image sources: Sur Sculpture from Jayson Home, Holden Studio Chaise from Room & Board, Phillipe Floor Lamp from Jayson Home, Bastille Coffee Table from Crate & Barrel, Chroma Wall Discs from CB2, Tribal Heirloom Rug from Arzu Studio, Davis Chair from Crate & Barrel, Parvez Taj - 2 Hrs Print, available from 2Modern

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module