New Consignment Store
There’s something nice about consignment shops…
There’s something nice about consignment shops—the whole spirit of strangers joining forces to sell stuff and then splitting the proceeds, with shoppers benefiting from fair pricing. Oh, what a wonderful thing! So we’re happy to see another one—Berry Hill Home—crop up (joining Millionaire Rejects and Divine Consign, two recent openings). This Lincoln Park shop takes it up a notch with homey vignettes and original art by local artists.
