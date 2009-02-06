  

I’ve seen dozens of wall-mounted coffeemakers in magazines and showrooms, but never actually had hands-on experience with one until visiting friends in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival a couple weeks ago (Zooey Deschanel says “hey,” by the way—she’s as cute as you’d think, and I wanted to put her in my pocket). I knew that Nassir was planning to redo the kitchen, but not much else, so I was curious to check it out. Wow. Deep chocolatey-gray Poliform cabinets line facing walls, and on one there’s this built-in stainless steel Miele coffeemaker that is just a dream. Punch a few buttons, and in about a yawn-and-a-half you’ll have a freshly ground espresso, cappuccino, or plain old cuppa. Sure helped kept us bright-eyed at 8:30 a.m. film screenings. It is practically silent, everything is stored behind the façade, and the grounds are tamped into neat pellets and plopped in a container until you’re ready to dispose of them. I investigated prices at Abt and found one I like for about $3,000, which translates into about 750 venti caramel macchiatos at Starbucks. Maybe I could switch to Folger’s for a few years….

—BRADLEY LINCOLN

">
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Built-In Barista

 

I’ve seen dozens of wall-mounted coffeemakers in magazines and showrooms, but never actually had hands-on experience with one until visiting friends in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival a couple weeks ago (Zooey Deschanel says “hey,” by the way—she’s as cute as you’d think, and I wanted to put her in my pocket). I knew that Nassir was planning to redo the kitchen, but not much else, so I was curious to check it out. Wow. Deep chocolatey-gray Poliform cabinets line facing walls, and on one there’s this built-in stainless steel Miele coffeemaker that is just a dream. Punch a few buttons, and in about a yawn-and-a-half you’ll have a freshly ground espresso, cappuccino, or plain old cuppa. Sure helped kept us bright-eyed at 8:30 a.m. film screenings. It is practically silent, everything is stored behind the façade, and the grounds are tamped into neat pellets and plopped in a container until you’re ready to dispose of them. I investigated prices at Abt and found one I like for about $3,000, which translates into about 750 venti caramel macchiatos at Starbucks. Maybe I could switch to Folger’s for a few years….

—BRADLEY LINCOLN

Published Feb. 6, 2009

 

I’ve seen dozens of wall-mounted coffeemakers in magazines and showrooms, but never actually had hands-on experience with one until visiting friends in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival a couple weeks ago (Zooey Deschanel says “hey,” by the way—she’s as cute as you’d think, and I wanted to put her in my pocket). I knew that Nassir was planning to redo the kitchen, but not much else, so I was curious to check it out. Wow. Deep chocolatey-gray Poliform cabinets line facing walls, and on one there’s this built-in stainless steel Miele coffeemaker that is just a dream. Punch a few buttons, and in about a yawn-and-a-half you’ll have a freshly ground espresso, cappuccino, or plain old cuppa. Sure helped kept us bright-eyed at 8:30 a.m. film screenings. It is practically silent, everything is stored behind the façade, and the grounds are tamped into neat pellets and plopped in a container until you’re ready to dispose of them. I investigated prices at Abt and found one I like for about $3,000, which translates into about 750 venti caramel macchiatos at Starbucks. Maybe I could switch to Folger’s for a few years….

—BRADLEY LINCOLN

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module