50% off at Midnight Sun
I just snagged this 1958 painting by Allan Erwo at Midnight Sun Antiques in Libertyville for half off. I’ve had my eye on it for some months, and owner Annika Christensen was savvy enough to contact me when she started her sale. All old inventory (certain items excluded) is marked down through February 20.
—JAN PARR
