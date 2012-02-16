Vintage Barware Where are the best places to get vintage barware? Share your ideas with us…

One of our ad reps just asked me this question, and, as I learned at the Design Bloggers’ Conference last year, why share a single email when you can blog and share that blog with hundreds/thousands of readers? Her question: Where to get vintage barware. My recommendations: P.O.S.H., a new company called Dinner Party (which sells and rents great party pieces), and Yearbook in Forest Park (the photo above is from this new shop). Note: much of Dinner Party’s barware is marked “sold” on their site, but contact them for merchandise not yet on the site. I’m sure I’m missing some obvious sources. Ideas, blog readers?

