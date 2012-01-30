Anthropologie, will you marry me? I could spend all day dreaming of a house full of Anthropologie furniture and accessories. Here are a few of my current obsessions…

Bubbled Table Lamp — Beautiful and sculptural on a nightstand. $798.

Alvorada Quilt — A pretty gold pattern on this luxurious quilt provides an extra surprise when you see the pattern is actually a row of South American buildings! $348.

Whorled Felt Rug — Organic shape + felt + color palette = fabulous. $698-$1,098.

Mineral and Might Dining Table — This table leaves me speechless. I’m so in love. $5,998.

Kitamura Cabinet — Another breathtaking piece. Any room would look more special as soon as you put this cabinet in it. $1,598.

Classroom by Claire Desjardins — One of many covetable paintings by this artist carried by Anthropologie. I’ll take them all, thank you. $2,500.

