Vecco Design Studio

By Gina Bazer

Published June 14, 2011

If you love Flor tiles, then perhaps you should try Vecco, a new concept in DIY carpeting. In this case, the company offers a variety of templates with which you can paint designs on your own carpet or one purchased from Vecco. Interested in learning more? The new Lincoln Park showroom (912 W. Armitage) is having a party on Thursday, June 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. HGTV design expert Monica Pedersen will be there, if you need a little advice. 

