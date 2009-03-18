Fired Up We were sad when the showroom Casamonte closed up shop earlier this year, not the least because they were one of only two outfits in town to sell the fab EcoSmart ventless fireplaces (Green Home Chicago is the other). Now Vesta, which is adjacent to the shuttered Casamonte, is carrying the line. Vesta, which also represents Bentwood and Leicht kitchens, has several EcoSmart models on display. By the end of the week, they’ll have the crazy cool leather-wrapped, hand-stitched Zeta, pictured here, in their showroom. —JAN PARR

We were sad when the showroom Casamonte closed up shop earlier this year, not the least because they were one of only two outfits in town to sell the fab EcoSmart ventless fireplaces (Green Home Chicago is the other). Now Vesta, which is adjacent to the shuttered Casamonte, is carrying the line. Vesta, which also represents Bentwood and Leicht kitchens, has several EcoSmart models on display. By the end of the week, they’ll have the crazy cool leather-wrapped, hand-stitched Zeta, pictured here, in their showroom.

—JAN PARR

Share







