New at Room & Board I have the unfortunate knack for walking into a store and immediately honing in on the most expensive item available for purchase. So when I recently dropped by Room & Board to get a look at their new lineup, I stayed true to form and promptly fell in love with the Cirrus sectional. But who could blame me? Every part of this lush and extravagant sofa is wrapped in a cozy down fill, and it even features magnetic pillows that can be positioned at different heights for personalized comfort. As my gracious Room & Board tour guide, Steven Rosengren, noted, "It's design-forward but comfortable." The Cirrus comes in a variety of colors in both microfiber ($5,999) and leather ($9,999).

Room & Board also has several new offerings that will appeal to those who are watching their budget. For the first time, Room & Board is selling its own line of bed linens, and in keeping with the store’s commitment to elegant simplicity, the colors are neutral and the look is clean. The best-selling percale queen sheet set costs $119, as does its companion queen duvet. Not inspired by muted colors? Rosengren suggests “adding life with accent pillows.” Also new is the ability to order four styles of rugs in custom sizes. And finally, be sure to take a look at Room & Board’s new line of furniture designed and built by West Virginia woodworker Gat Caperton. His Hudson collection includes a beautiful storage bed that combines practicality with delicate craftsmanship. A queen is $2,299 in solid cherry, or $2,699 in solid walnut. Caperton is an ardent supporter of sustainable furniture-making practices and donates all of his leftover sawdust to local farms for use in animal pens. —ARANYA TOMSETH

—ARANYA TOMSETH

