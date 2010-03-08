Spring at Pierre Deux
Naomi Cooper, director of marketing and public relations for Pierre Deux, the French Country boutique, was in town last week to present a preview of the company’s new spring line. If French Country isn’t your style, fear not: We spied plenty of things at the new store in River North that would blend beautifully with many types of décor. In particular, we loved these mega bottles ($120) of hand-blown glass (they’d look terrific grouped on a side table) and this line of pillows (shown: 12 inches by 18 inches, $250) from Ankasa, hand-embroidered, from France. Couture for your couch.
—JAN PARR
