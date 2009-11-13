  

From the Bisazza Home Collection, a new take on the Louis-inspired chair, in white lacquer with gray velvet. So sophisticated, and at $900 for the chair sans arms, a great price (settee and armchair available, too). If you haven’t made it to the (relatively) new Bisazza showroom yet at 226 W. Kinzie (so glam! so gorgeous!), this is a good excuse. I wish I could tell you to hurry and get these chairs for the holidays; alas, the lead time (they’re made to order in Italy) is 8–12 weeks. Some things are worth the wait.

—JAN PARR

">
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Louie, Louie

 

From the Bisazza Home Collection, a new take on the Louis-inspired chair, in white lacquer with gray velvet. So sophisticated, and at $900 for the chair sans arms, a great price (settee and armchair available, too). If you haven’t made it to the (relatively) new Bisazza showroom yet at 226 W. Kinzie (so glam! so gorgeous!), this is a good excuse. I wish I could tell you to hurry and get these chairs for the holidays; alas, the lead time (they’re made to order in Italy) is 8–12 weeks. Some things are worth the wait.

—JAN PARR

Published Nov. 13, 2009

 

From the Bisazza Home Collection, a new take on the Louis-inspired chair, in white lacquer with gray velvet. So sophisticated, and at $900 for the chair sans arms, a great price (settee and armchair available, too). If you haven’t made it to the (relatively) new Bisazza showroom yet at 226 W. Kinzie (so glam! so gorgeous!), this is a good excuse. I wish I could tell you to hurry and get these chairs for the holidays; alas, the lead time (they’re made to order in Italy) is 8–12 weeks. Some things are worth the wait.

—JAN PARR

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module