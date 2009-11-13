Louie, Louie From the Bisazza Home Collection, a new take on the Louis-inspired chair, in white lacquer with gray velvet. So sophisticated, and at $900 for the chair sans arms, a great price (settee and armchair available, too). If you haven’t made it to the (relatively) new Bisazza showroom yet at 226 W. Kinzie (so glam! so gorgeous!), this is a good excuse. I wish I could tell you to hurry and get these chairs for the holidays; alas, the lead time (they’re made to order in Italy) is 8–12 weeks. Some things are worth the wait. —JAN PARR

From the Bisazza Home Collection, a new take on the Louis-inspired chair, in white lacquer with gray velvet. So sophisticated, and at $900 for the chair sans arms, a great price (settee and armchair available, too). If you haven’t made it to the (relatively) new Bisazza showroom yet at 226 W. Kinzie (so glam! so gorgeous!), this is a good excuse. I wish I could tell you to hurry and get these chairs for the holidays; alas, the lead time (they’re made to order in Italy) is 8–12 weeks. Some things are worth the wait.

—JAN PARR

Share







