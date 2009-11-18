    

Last week we checked out Repeat, a new vintage furniture and accessories shop we were alerted to by our friends at Thos. Moser. Repeat, owned by Joe Hunnewinkle and Tom Leahy, who owned Mudd, a card/gift store on Broadway, is a cross between a really great thrift store and a vintage furniture shop, with lots of funky, affordable midcentury finds. The owners scour thrift stores and sales in out-of-the-way places, and paint and reupholster where necessary. We spied a walnut table with an X inlay for $135; clean-lined nesting tables, three for $188; a reissue of a Sol Bloom wire and mesh catchall for $160. 1535 W. Division St., 773-278-7983. Open Thursdays–Sundays.

—JAN PARR

Repeat, a New Vintage Shop

   

Published Nov. 18, 2009

   

