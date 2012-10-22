Make it a Political Party with Ruff House Art Letterpress Coasters “Election day is going to be here in no time (uh, in case you didn’t notice). So when I saw these cool letterpress coasters from Ruff House Art, I thought it would be fun to invite friends over to watch the results come in.”

Election day is going to be here in no time (uh, in case you didn’t notice). So when I saw these cool letterpress coasters from Ruff House Art, I thought it would be fun to invite friends over to watch the results come in. They cost $10 for a set of 10—choose Republican or Democratic (or play it fair and get one set of each). While you’re at it, toss some bipartisan throw pillows into your patriotic decor. Not feeling especially political? Ruff House has great letterpress coasters for holiday parties, baby showers, or just because. (I love the ones with tandem bikes and mason jars on them.)

