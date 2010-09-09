Lowitz & Co.
On Wednesday, September 22, you’ll get a rare opportunity to buy deeply discounted tile from an art tile studio whose work is usually only available through Ann Sacks, Urban Archaeology, and The Tile Gallery. Lowitz & Co. will open its doors for a sale on seconds, prototypes, and overstock from 3–7 p.m. at 4401 N. Ravenswood (on the second floor of the LillStreet Art Center building). Tiles from all three of the company’s lines—Talisman (handmade, rustic relief tiles), Foundry Art and Bronzework Studio (cast in bronze)—will be discounted 75 to 90 percent. Prices will range from $2 to $12 per piece. A limited number of appointments with a tile designer are available; call 773-784-2628 to secure one. Cash or check only; no plastic accepted.
