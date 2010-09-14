Edit Module
Mid-Century Modern Estate Sale

By Jan Parr

Published Sept. 14, 2010

 

This is one estate sale I’m not going to miss. Diane Ostreko of Amazing Space, is conducting a sale for the son of a Danish-American woman who began collecting in the 1950s. For 64 years this woman lived in the Oak Park home her father designed and built for her, and she filled it with Bertoia, Knoll (the set of Knoll Lafonda chairs are $1,000), Risom, Eames, Nelson, Dansk, Herman Miller, Dux and Scandinavian Design. Now it can all be yours, along with silver pieces, crystal, books, and fine art. Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Checks/cash only. 434 Lenox, Oak Park. Serious inquiries: Diana, 708-267-8414.

