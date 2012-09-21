Sales at Wright Auction House “Whether your pockets are deep enough to be the highest bidder or you like a good deal, Wright auction house has some tempting offerings.”

Whether your pockets are deep enough to be the highest bidder or you like a good deal, Wright auction house has some tempting offerings. Coming September 27 is the Living Contemporary auction, at which more than 300 modern art and design objects will be on the block, including two unique pieces of furniture from the architect Steven Holl. His A-Chairs (a set of four chairs made of maple) and Riddled Cabinet (shown here) are going to be going, going, gone. The preview goes through the 26th, and even if you aren’t prepared to open your wallet very wide, you can still head over to the auction house to stare longingly. Or, you can check out the new online sale category at Wright Now for discounts on pieces by the greats— Hans Wegner, Florence Knoll, Edward Wormley, and more. The auction house is at 1440 W. Hubbard and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays by appointment.

