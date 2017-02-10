IKEA’s New Fashion-Forward Collection, North Shore Sales, and a Big Home Show

This Week’s Top Story

Fashion and furniture are colliding in SPRIDD, the latest collection from IKEA (ikea.com).

Launched in collaboration with emerging fashion designer Kit Neale, the pattern-rich collection revolves around four different styles. Inspired by, as the Swedish retailer puts it, “today’s nomadic youth,” the festival-friendly collection includes lightweight tents and trays, as well as dorm-worthy staples like duvet covers (twin size, of course), bean bag chairs, and storage boxes.

Available in-store only, the limited edition collection is carried at both of IKEA’s Chicagoland locations (750 E. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook; 1800 E. McConnor Pkwy., Schaumburg). Take a peek at SPRIDD.

Interior Intel

Last spring saw Interior Define (833 W. Armitage Ave., interiordefine.com) first collaborating with Apartment Therapy’s Maxwell Ryan on a sofa. That collection now includes a couch that combines two chaise lounges. Check out the Maxwell U-Sectional.

Sales

If you’ve had your eye on discounted items at Peachtree Place (303 S. Happ Rd., Northfield, peachtreeplaceonline.com), now is the time to make your move. Through Saturday, sale merchandise including accessories, artwork, and furniture will be 75 percent off, in store only.

Through February 13, enjoy savings of up to 15 percent on select upholstery at CB2 (800 W. North Ave., cb2.com). Shop the annual sale.

Artistica (990 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka, artistica.com) is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a sale. Through February 14, enjoy 14 percent off everything (might we suggest this holiday-perfect heart dish?) with code VALENTINE14.

Events

Tomorrow, the nonprofit DIFFA/Chicago (diffachicago.org) hosts its fifth annual DIFFArence event at DIRTT Environmental Solutions (325 N. Wells St.). The Jazz Age–themed evening will honor local rising stars across various industries. Ticket sales benefit DIFFA’s Excellence in Care Awards recognizing local service agencies supporting those living with HIV/AIDS. Purchase tickets.

View the latest in architecture, interior design, landscaping, and more at The Old House New House Home Show (kennedyproductions.com), which begins tomorrow at Pheasant Run Resort (4051 E. Main St., St. Charles). The weekend-long expo will welcome 300 contractors, craftsmen, and designers who will share their expertise for those in the market to build, repair, and renovate. The biannual event also features workshops such as a decorating seminar from the bloggers behind The DIY Playbook. Purchase tickets.

Dose Market (dosemarket.com) returns to Morgan Manufacturing (401 N. Morgan St.) this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Love Dose lineup features 100 local vendors; look for illustrations by Lifestyle with Ivory + Ash, pillows by Casa & Co., blooms by Cornell Florist, and black walnut charcuterie boards by Fox & Company.

