Sweet Peas Design Sprouts a New Location in Old Town

This Week’s Top Story

Fourteen years after establishing her full-service studio in Libertyville, interior designer Susan Brunstrum has launched a second Sweet Peas Design (sweetpeas-inspired.com) outpost at 1242 North Wells Street in Old Town.

“It’s been part of my master plan,” says Brunstrum, who will commute between Sweet Peas Design’s two locations as needed. “This second studio was really driven by the needs of our clients: I want to make sure that we’re providing our urban clientele the same type of service that we’ve always provided our suburban clientele.”

In the city, Brunstrum says that Sweet Peas Design is seeing a growing client base of bachelors. “We’re doing more and more work with single men,” says the Gold Coast resident, “and we’re loving it. Once they place their trust in you, they let you go forward. They don’t rethink things—they don’t have time.” She laughs. “[Bachelor pads] could be a little niche for us down here.”

Interior Intel

Ross Cassidy has partnered with CB2 (800 W. North Ave., cb2.com) on a capsule collection. For this collaboration, the Los Angeles-based interior designer drew inspiration from his travels to Japan. Standouts include a coffee table with velvet cushions and brass-plated trays and an asymmetrical blue and white rug. Shop the collection.

Kneen & Co. (399 W. Fullerton Pkwy., Ste. 1E, kneenandco.com) has expanded its Giobagnara offering with new containers, trays, accessories, and more from the Italian leather label. Pieces like valet trays and vases can be customized in four different metal accents (think brass, bronze, chrome, and copper) and more than 100 leather options. Shop the label.

Sales

Here’s a bright idea: Through Monday, visit Lightology (215 W. Chicago Ave., lightology.com) for the showroom’s biggest ever in-store sale, and enjoy savings between 50 and 75 percent off contemporary floor models.

At EuroFurniture (2145 W. Grand Ave., eurofurniture.com), receive $100 off all Lem piston stools by La Palma through February 28. The bestselling bar stool can be customized with seat options like stainless steel, blanched oak, and red leather. Shop the collection.

Event

On February 9, join artist Vivian Visser for a talk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cultivate Urban Rainforest (704 Main St., Evanston, cultivateurbanrainforest.com). The sculptor will muse on her body of work as well as her pieces on view at Cultivate Urban Rainforest’s gallery. RSVP for the free event.

