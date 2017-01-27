Audiophiles, Listen Up: Paragon Sight & Sound Comes to Chicago

This Week’s Top Story

Mark your calendar, audiophiles: Ann Arbor-based home theater retailer Paragon Sight & Sound (paragonsns.com) will host a two-day showcase this weekend at Symphony Center (220 S. Michigan Ave.). World-class labels including dCS, Dan D’Agostino, Harmonic Resolution Systems, and Wilson Audio will present the latest in sonic staples including amplifiers and loudspeakers available for purchase or pre-order. Learn more about the show.

The Paragon Sight & Sound fine audio show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. To RSVP, email info@paragonsns.com.

Interior Intel

Pottery Barn Kids (2111 N. Clybourn Ave., potterybarnkids.com) has collaborated with Margherita Missoni on a line of furniture for little ones. The colorful collection includes bright and bold pieces like pom-pom bedding, a turtle pouf, and a petal desk chair. Shop the collection.

Sales

Tomorrow and Saturday, Bloomingdale’s Medinah Home (600 N. Wabash Ave., bloomingdales.com) is hosting a storewide sale. Save 20 percent on a variety of gadgets and tools, and up to 45 percent on linens. KitchenAid and Nespresso devotees in particular should also keep their eyes peeled for discounts on culinary essentials.

To celebrate its latest collection of Murano glass vases and bowls, Artistica (990 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka, artistica.com) is offering 15 percent off these hand-blown pieces through January 31. Shop here.

Receive 20 percent off select bedding (like Longman & Eagle–approved reversible quilts) and bath at Unison (1911 W. Division St., unisonhome.com) through February 26. Shop the White Sale.

Events

Tomorrow through Sunday, the Ideal Home Show (idealhomeshowchicago.com/home.html) hits Festival Hall B at Navy Pier. Throughout the expo, attendees can learn about what’s trending in home design, view product demonstrations, speak with home and landscape experts, and shop a variety of home and remodeling exhibits. Purchase tickets here.

Share









Advertisement

Interior Design