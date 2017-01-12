Design Charity Benefit Auctions Doors to Open Doors

This Week’s Top Story

On January 18, Architectural Artifacts (4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., architecturalartifacts.com) will host Another Door Opens, a design-centric benefit that supports Chicago House, a nonprofit serving people disenfranchised by their LGBTQ identity, HIV status, or poverty.

For this year’s fundraiser, more than 60 vintage oak or pine doors have been reimagined as artistic creations by design talents including Nate Berkus Associates, JamesThomas Interiors, Lukas Machnik, Francine Turk, and more. Works will be auctioned via silent auction at next Wednesday’s event, which will kick off with a VIP reception (featuring an appearance by Better Homes & Gardens editor Eddie Ross) at 6 p.m.

Interior Intel

Material Possessions (materialpossessions.com) is closing its Chicago boutique at 704 North Wabash Avenue and consolidating merchandise to its North Shore storefront (954 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka). Through January 21, the Wabash Avenue location is holding a sale, with 50 to 75 percent off dining and entertaining pieces, jewelry, and more.

Spring has arrived at CB2 (800 W. North Ave., cb2.com), thanks to the debut of hundreds of items including the wooden Starburst file cabinet, a cowhide director’s chair, a marquee-type wall lamp, and a gold cactus vase. Shop the new collection.

Sales

Today through Saturday, visit the North Shore for the Hubbard Woods Design District (shophwdd.com, Green Bay Rd. between Scott Ave. and Tower Rd., Winnetka) annual winter sale. Look for the “Clean Sweep” window decals at participating retailers like Sawbridge Studios, Susan Kroeger for the Home, Artistica Italian Gallery, and MMINT Interiors, where select home furnishings, antiques, accessories, and more will be available for as much as 75 percent off. View a map of locations.

Enjoy 10 percent savings on throw pillows at Unison (1911 W. Division St., unisonhome.com) through Saturday. Enter EXTRA10 to apply the discount during online checkout. View the collection.

Get up to 50 percent off select sofas (including pieces from the new Jonas collection), sectionals, lounge chairs, and more through January 26 at Design Within Reach (755 W. North Ave., dwr.com). Shop the Sofa Sale.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (1555 N. Halsted St., mgbwhome.com) is offering between 30 and 60 percent off clearance items and floor samples through January 29. In addition, special order upholstery (available in hundreds of styles, fabrics, and leathers) is available at a 20 percent discount. Learn more about the Winter Clearance.

