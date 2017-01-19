Studio Gild Launches Foundation to Support Cancer Research

This Week’s Top Story

Three years ago, Melissa Benham, Jennie Bishop, and Kristen Ekeland established their interior design firm, Studio Gild (2110 N. Damen Ave., studiogild.com). Now, the cofounders are celebrating the launch of their new nonprofit called Gild Foundation (gildfoundation.org), which will be based out of Studio Gild’s Bucktown design space.

Gild Foundation will support a singular cause each year. For 2017, the Foundation will donate 100 percent of funds to cancer research, with next month’s Cycle for Survival marking inaugural fundraising efforts. Additionally, Gild Assembly (the group’s furniture and home décor showroom) will donate a percentage of its proceeds to a variety of cancer research organizations. Learn more about the Cycle for Survival fundraiser here.

Interior Intel

The popular Sloan design at Interior Define (833 W. Armitage Ave., interiordefine.com) is now available as a sleeper sofa. Featuring a 5.5-inch memory foam mattress, the couch is available in a variety of fabrics and colors. Check it out here.

Jonathan Adler (676 N. Wabash Ave., jonathanadler.com) is taking its famed warehouse sale online. Beginning tomorrow, get as much as 75 percent off the designer’s cheeky offerings, including furniture, lighting, and accessories. Start browsing.

Sales

Chicago Luxury Beds (chicagoluxurybeds.com) is hosting a floor sample sale through January 30. Receive 30 percent off the current selection (subject to availability) of luxe labels like Hästens and Vispring at both outposts in Lincoln Park (1919 N. Clybourn Ave.) and River North (440 N. Wells St.).

Starting tomorrow, take 20 percent off Kate Spade New York rugs—including the Sketch and Crazy Dot designs—at Workroom Couture Home (1906 W. Belmont Ave., workroomcouturehome.com).

Looking to upgrade your bedding essentials? Through January 31, get 20 percent off all fine European linens and down (including custom orders) at Duxiana (619 N. State St., duxiana.com). Shop duvets, pillows (including the acclaimed DUX Xleep option), cashmere throws, and allergy covers through the label’s Winter Sale.

Events

Get a jumpstart on spring cleaning at Pottery Barn (potterybarn.com). This Saturday, the retailer hosts The Joy of Organizing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., where experts will be on hand at all locations to offer advice on tidying up. Find your nearest store.

This weekend, Room & Board (roomandboard.com) is hosting an open house to toast its 2017 collection, now available at all three Chicago-area locations in River North (55 E. Ohio St.), Skokie (10071 Skokie Blvd.), and Oak Brook (2525 W. 22nd St.). Enjoy refreshments while exploring the latest additions, and register to win a $1,000 Room & Board gift card during the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

