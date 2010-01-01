Buy Guide



Gold Standard

Interior design: Nate Berkus and Lauren Gold, Nate Berkus Associates, nateberkus.com. Flowers: Jayson Home & Garden, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave., 773-248-8180, jaysonhomeandgarden.com. Dining room: Custom parchment table, Roman Thomas, New York, 212-473-6774, romanthomas.com. Chairs, William Switzer, through Interior Crafts, Merchandise Mart, 312-943-3384, williamswitzercollection.com. Chair fabric, Holland & Sherry, Merchandise Mart, 312-755-1330. Lobmeyr Met chandelier, through Kneen & Co., 400 W. Erie St., 312-787-7003, kneenandco.com. Painting by Karen Gunderson, karengunderson.com. Mandara Pine Bowl, Jayson Home & Garden. Living room: Antique Napoleon III mirror, Antiques 202, New York, 212-752-1520, antiques202.com. Louis XVI–style round table, Côté France, New York, 866-372-6234, cotefrance.com. Antique Gustavian bench, Ann Koerner Antiques, New Orleans, 504-899-2664, annkoerner.com. Thibier three-piece coffee table, Pavilion, 2055 N. Damen Ave., 773-645-0924, pavilionantiques.com. Preston lounge chair, Roman Thomas. Bergamo lounge chair fabric, Mattaliano Christoph sofa, Great Plains sofa fabric, all at Holly Hunt, Merchandise Mart, 312-661-1900, hollyhunt.com. Louis XVI slipper chair, Jerry Pair, New York, 212-546-9001, jerrypair.com. Pair of steel benches, Todd Merrill Antiques, New York, 212-673-0531, merrillantiques.com. Rogers & Goffigon slipper chair and bench fabric, Cowtan & Tout, Merchandise Mart, 312-644-0717, cowtan.com. Dyed silk-backed wallpaper panels, de Gournay, New York, 212-564-9150, degournay.com. Living room vignette: Julian Chichester gilt églomise mirrored bookcase, George Smith, Merchandise Mart, 312-464-0242, julianchichester.com. Bouvier chair, Garrison Rousseau, garrisonrousseau.com. Orbit side table, Roman Thomas. Library: Custom Palmer sofa, Leo’s Furniture & Upholstery, 7106 W. Higgins Rd., 773-774-1464, leosfurnitureandupholstery.com. Old World Weavers sofa fabric, Stark Carpet, Merchandise Mart, 312-329-9043, starkfabric.com. Olana club chair by John Boone, Westwater/Patterson, Merchandise Mart, 312-644-8890, westwaterpatterson.com. Black lacquer work table, Guy Regal, New York, 212-888-2134, guyregalltd.com. Entry: Grand Madagascar wallcovering, Hinson & Co., Merchandise Mart, 312-787-5300. Houlés tape border, Brunschwig & Fils, Merchandise Mart, 312-329-0178. Rinceaux sconces by Charles of Paris, Baker, Knapp & Tubbs, Merchandise Mart, 312-337-7144, baker.kohlerinteriors.com. Son’s room: Fairfax headboard and bed, Wilshire loveseat, Gibson chair, all from Williams-Sonoma Home, wshome.com. Custom oak desk, Bodin Woodworks, 1237 W. 47th St., 773-376-7800, bodinwoodworks.com. Mercury glass lamp, Mecox Gardens, 406 N. Clark St., 312-836-0571, mecoxgardens.com, Bannock wool rug, AM Collections, Stark Carpet. (On walls) Rogers & Goffigon felt, Cowtan & Tout, Merchandise Mart. Paul McCobb nightstand cabinet, Objects in the Loft, West Palm Beach, 561-659-0403, objectsintheloft.com. Powder room: French walnut commode, Amy Perlin Antiques, New York, 212-593-5756, amyperlinantiques.com. Jacques Adnet mirror and sconces, Pascal Boyer Gallery, New York, 212-242-5594, pascalboyergallery.com. Clarence House wallpaper, Lee Jofa, Merchandise Mart, 312-644-2965, clarencehouse.com. Leather and brass étagère, Suzanne Golden Antiques, New York, 212-421-3733, suzannegoldenantiques.com. Gold fig vase, Jayson Home & Garden. Media/family room: Custom sleeper sofa and ottoman, Leo’s Furniture & Upholstery. Bergamo sofa and ottoman fabric, Holly Hunt, Merchandise Mart. Frette flat-weave rug, FJ Hakimian, New York, 212-371-6900, fjhakimian.com. Leather wall tiles, Edelman Leather, Merchandise Mart, 312-467-4433, edelmanleather.com. Fireplace, Au Coin du Feu, Kneen & Co. Needlepoint zebra-print pillow, Jayson Home & Garden. Gold pillow, Nate Berkus for HSN, hsn.com. Master bedroom: René Prou chairs, Pavilion. Natural Splendor VII wallcovering, Stark Carpet. Rufino sofa, Jasper by Michael C. Smith, John Rosselli, Merchandise Mart, 312-822-0760, johnrosselliantiques.com. Bergamo sofa fabric, Holly Hunt. Skyscraper brass X-frame bench upholstered in alligator hide, Center44, New York, 212-450-7988, center44.com. Kitchen: Dogwood dining chairs, Hedge, San Francisco, 415-433-2233, hedgegallery.com. Custom marble table, Mecox Gardens. Cloisonné bowl on counter, Jayson Home & Garden. White ceramic vase, cb2.com.