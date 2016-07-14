The Best Local Design News and Events This Week

The 58th Annual Dearborn Garden Walk (45 W. North Ave., dearborngardenwalk.com) is back this Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Take part in the country’s oldest garden walk to explore a collection of private gardens, including outdoor vignettes created by Chicago designers and a sidewalk architectural tour of historic Dearborn Parkway. Take part in mini gardening seminars as you stroll through the Near North/Gold Coast neighborhoods and get inspiration for your own garden. Tickets are $30 all proceeds will go toward neighborhood beautification and preservation.

If you’ve been eyeing a set of pillows for your home, now’s the time to snag them. Savvy Settings Home (savvysettingshome.com), a Chicago-based interior design firm with an online home décor and gift shop, is offering 30 percent off its entire pillow collection. The entire pillow collection is handmade by a seamstress in Atlanta. Quantity is limited and current designs won’t be restocked. Use promo code “PILLOWS30” for the discount and free shipping. Sale ends Monday.

Visit Pagoda Red’s Winnetka showroom (911 Green Bay Rd., pagodared.com) for its annual sidewalk sale this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Known for its art, style, and spirit of Asian and modern objects, the shop also hosts a pre-sale today.

Maven Collection (mavencollection.com), an online store based in Chicago known best for contemporary rugs and handmade woven goods, is celebrating its third anniversary with 20 percent off site-wide right now until July 24. Enter code “MAVENTURNS3” at checkout.

Stitch (1937 N. Damen Ave., stitchchicago.com) is offering 20 percent off Gus Modern upholstered furniture starting today until August 14. Gus Modern is known for its modern twist on mid-century classics. Shop sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, beds, and ottomans. Choose your frame and upholstery, and get it delivered free if you live in Chicago.

Have renowned designer Jeff Lewis of Bravo’s Flipping Out furnish your space through an exclusive partnership with Walter E. Smithe (2009 N. Clybourn Ave., smithe.com). Submit the details of your project here to be reviewed, and one lucky winner will be chosen. Additionally, stop by this Friday for the Friends and Family Sale until the end of July. Receive $500 off the first $1,500, then 25 percent off if you pay with cash or check, or 25 percent off with no interest when using your Smithecard and 20 percent off if you use Visa, Mastercard, or Discover.

