Buyer’s Guide A brief listing of products and professionals involved in the designing of the homes we show in our pages.

About our sources:

We attempt to provide as much information as possible about the products and professionals involved in designing the homes we show in our pages. Items not included here are probably not available for sale; they might be antiques or part of an owner’s personal collection. When an item or product line is widely available, we may not list a specific store for it. If you have a question about our sources, please write to us at chicagohome@chicagomag.com.

Rug: Cable wool, Room & Board, 55 E. Ohio St., 312-222-0970.

Retro Glamour (left to right): Lima alpaca throw in peridot, $169, Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com. Large cowhide faux zebra, $495, Jayson Home & Garden, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave., 773-248-8180. Linen/velvet in limoncello, 24-inch size, $34, West Elm. Ikat cotton in green and white, $135, Jayson.



Moroccan Daybed (left to right): Dempster multistripe, $29.95, CB2, cb2.com. Path knit wool, $109, Room & Board. 18-inch embroidered mirrored floral, $19.99, Cost Plus World Market, worldmarket.com. Orange/gold silk, $395, Raul Carrasco, 116 W. Hubbard St., 312-527-1900. Round embroidered floor cushion, $39.99, Cost Plus World Market. Red/green/gold striped silk, $65, The Golden Triangle, 330 N. Clark St., 312-755-1266. Custom hand-woven Chinese silk Miao textile, $895; silk lattice window bolster, $395; antique Suzani throw from Uzbekistan, $2,495, Primitive, 130 N. Jefferson St., 312-575-9600.



Designer’s Special (left to right): Ivory cashmere and leather Voyage throw, $977, Frette, 41 E. Oak St., 312-649-3744. Silk velvet with tape trim, diamond-quilted silk, silk damask with contrast welt, all custom made by Bina Kessler Drapery Studio using fabrics from Fishman’s Fabrics, 1101 S. Desplaines St., 312-922-7250.



Wicker Park Boho (left to right): Orange mohair/wool shadow, $149, Room & Board. Seville in Custard, $29.95, CB2. Linen butterfly print, $250, Jayson Home & Garden. Dempster side stripe, $19.95, CB2. Cotton embroidered pillow in gold, $98, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com.



Hamptons Beach House (left to right): White Bayside, $237; Mapelane, $262.50, Ralph Lauren, 750 N. Michigan Ave., 312-280-1655. Vintage ikat textile from eBay wrapped around a standard pillow by Bina Kessler Drapery Studio, 440 N. Wells St., 312-337-4198. Newberry ticking stripe, $90, Ralph Lauren. Ocean Breeze 24-inch linen pillow cover, $39, Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com. Water hyacinth, 16-inch size, $29, West Elm, 2155 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, 630-368-3591. Sergie white linen chaise pillow, $190, Raul Carrasco. Hadwen throw, $177, Ralph Lauren.



General contractor: OCT Construction, 847-853-9157. Azul tulis honed limestone tiles, Chadwick’s Surfaces International, 145 Merchandise Mart, 847-680-3222. Scavolini Mood cabinet used as vanity, Accento Italia, 3812 N. Elston Ave., 773-279-0050. Limestone countertop fabricator, Ital-Tec, 2380 S. Halsted St., 312-421-8414. WetStyle Cube Vessel sink, Hansgrohe sink and tub faucets, Sonia Nakar towel bar and toilet-paper holder, Jado shower diverter and showerhead, and Porcher Ardennes tub, Hydrology, 435 N. LaSalle St., 312-832-9000. Barclay soap dish, Community Home Supply, 3924 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-281-7010. Kohler Escale toilet, needplumbingsupplies.com. Glass shower enclosure, Bartlett Shower Door Company, 2219 N. Clybourn Ave., 773-975-0069. Lighted mirror, Lightology, 215 W. Chicago Ave., 312-944-1000.



Interior design: Joseph Sacco, JS Interiors Group, 312-404-4665. General contractor: Hudson Home, 773-907-5500; hudsonhomeinc.com. Kitchen: Cabinets, Arclinea, 314 W. Superior St., 312-335-3855. Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerators, Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, 847-967-8830. Faucets, Dornbracht, Advantage Kitchen & Bath, 7850 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, 847-965-4444. Living room: Couch, chairs, and coffee table, Armani Casa, New York, 212-334-1271. Armchair, Design Studio, 225 W. Hubbard St., 312-527-5272. Horn dish, candelabrum, Elements, 741 N. Wells St., 312-642-6574. Dining room: Chairs, Armani Casa. Table, Desiron, New York, 212-353-2600. Pallucco light fixture, available through Duomo Collection, 20 N. Wacker Dr., 312-795-9131. Master bedroom: Molteni & C bed, Format, New York, 212-941-7995. Bedside lighting, Luminaire, 301 W. Superior St., 312-664-9582. Bedding, pillows, throw, Frette, 41 E. Oak St., 312-649-3744. Master bath: Sinks by Duravit and faucets by Dornbracht, Advantage Kitchen & Bath. Towels, Waterworks, 136 Merchadise Mart, 312-527-4668. Trays, Elements. Flowers: Blümgarten, 114 N. Aberdeen St., 312-770-9052. Wine Bar: Wine Cellar Innovations, Pam Kopp, 708-670-4662 http://www.winecellarinnovations.com/chicago-illinois-wisconsin.htm



Dressing room: Paul McCobb stools, Broadway Antique Market, 6130 N. Broadway, 773-743-5444. Paint color on millwork, Benjamin Moore’s Cheating Heart, #1617. French 1950s light fixture, Pavilion, 2055 N. Damen Ave., 773-645-0924. Bathroom: Sconces, Pavilion. Mirrors, custom-made by Robert Massello Antiques, Miami, 305-757-2044. Sink, Savoy Oval Undermount in white, Waterworks, 136 Merchandise Mart, 312-527-4668. Faucets, Widespread lavatory faucet in polished nickel, Newport Brass, newportbrass.com for dealers. Console, designed by Berkus, fabricated by McKinley Design, 1907 N. Mendell St., 773-252-7210. Balmoral dual cast-iron skirted tub, shop4classics.com; exterior painted in Benjamin Moore’s Tuscany Green, #2140-20. Polished nickel exposed tub and hand-shower set in polished nickel, Newport Brass. Subway-style tile on wall in Arctic White, Daltile, 1601 Pratt Blvd., Elk Grove Village, 847-228-9911. Hexagonal honed statuary marble tile on floor, Granite and Marble Resources, 115 Merchandise Mart, 312-670-4400. Armoire, circa 1740, Antiques on Old Plank Road, 331 E. Ogden Ave., Westmont, 630-887-1995.



Architecture: Charles von Weise, Rachel Lindsey, Poyer Conforte, von Weise Associates, 311 W. Superior St., 312-337-5511. Interior design: Alex Jordan, Gregga Jordan Smieszny, 1255 N. State Pkwy., 312-787-0017. Contractor: Fraser Construction, 8109 W. Ogden Ave., Lyons, 708-447-3262. Living room: Antique bark shield over the fireplace, Douglas Dawson Gallery, 400 N. Morgan St., 312-226-7975. Banquette, custom by O.G.Z., Chicago, 312-733-7476. Andre Arbus armchairs, Pierre Anthony Antiques, West Palm Beach, Fla., 561-832-0556. Chenille on armchairs and banquette, wool sateen throw pillows, Classic Cloth, Dessin Fournir, 1813 Merchandise Mart, 312-661-0640. Eventail side table by Pierre Chareau, Jean Karajian Collection, William Switzer & Associates, 1850 Merchandise Mart, 312-832-0044. Sconces, Vaughan, John Rosselli & Associates, 6-158 Merchandise Mart, 312-822-0760. Ottoman purchased through Gregga Jordan Smieszny; ottoman fabric, Pollack, Donghia Showroom, 631 Merchandise Mart, 312-822-0766. Cowhide rugs, Keleen Leathers, West­­-chester, 708-409-9800. Kitchen: Cabinetry, Poliform, 445 N. Franklin St., 312-321-9600. Stools, Heltzer Furniture, David Sutherland, 1800 Merchandise Mart, 312-205-7700. Dining room: Table, Tucker Robbins, New York, 212-355-3383. Circa 1950s Paul László chairs, 20th Century Interiors, San Francisco, 415-970-8500. Gio Ponti lantern, Todd Merrill Antiques, New York, 212-673-0531. Family room: Custom sofa by O.G.Z. Frame upholstered in faux leather, Nuance Handprints, Margate, Fla., 954-979-2250. Sofa cushion and armchair fabric, Greeff, Schumacher, 6-133 Merchandise Mart, 312-527-4650. Simpson open armchairs, Gérard, Dessin Fournir. Carlo di Carli round mahogany table, Casati Gallery, 949 W. Fulton St., 312-421-9905. Seagrass rug, Natural Area Rugs, naturalarearugs.com. Master bedroom: Cameroon African stool, Douglas Dawson Gallery. Custom sofa by O.G.Z.. Pale blue linen sofa fabric, Galbraith & Paul. Alex canopy bed, Gérard, Dessin Fournir. Bed design customized by Gregga Jordan Smieszny. Spinneybeck glacier blue pebble-grain leather on headboard, Knoll, 1111 Merchandise Mart, 312-454-6920. Low-profile cut-pile carpet, Bentley Prince Street, 1060 Merchandise Mart, 312-744-0020. Linens, Restoration Hardware, restorationhardware.com. Blue basket-weave linen curtains, Rogers & Goffigon, Cowtan & Tout, 638 Merchandise Mart, 312-644-0717. Valentin double-swing arm lamps, Holly Hunt, 1728 Merchandise Mart, 312-661-1900. Charcoal sketches, Joel Shapiro and Minna Citron, purchased through Gregga Jordan Smieszny. Master bathroom: Fixtures, Tara series, Dornbracht, dornbracht.com. Glass tile, Ann Sacks, 100-B Merchandise Mart, 312-923-0919. Carole Gratale custom bronze bench, Rosselli & Associates, 6-158 Merchandise Mart, 312-822-0760. Spinneybeck leather on bench, Knoll. Girls’ bedroom: Linen curtains, Calvin Fabrics, Donghia Showroom, 631 Merchandise Mart, 312-822-0766. Carpets (stair runner, playroom, and children’s rooms): Loop-and-tip sheared carpet, Bentley Prince Street. Murals: Jason Brammer, 773-793-1365; brammerarts.net. Flowers: Bukiety, 2000 W. Carroll Ave., 312-733-4580.

