Charity Walk for Upholstery Aims to Empower Women

This Week’s Top Story

Teena’s Legacy, the nonprofit that offers a free program to teach women how to reupholster furniture, is hosting its 4th Annual Teena’s Legacy 5K Walk this Saturday at Sherman Park (1301 W. 52nd St.) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s theme is African Connection.

Named for founder Jamika Smith’s late grandmother, Teena’s Legacy aims to “provide a soul changing experience, in which young women and women in general becomes architects of their future.”

Tickets cost $20 to $40, and profits will go to Teena’s Legacy Summer Apprenticeship Program as well as the nonprofit’s annual young women’s retreat.

Interior Intel

The team at Haute Living (213 W. Institute Pl., haute-living.com) toured the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York City last week. From knockout lighting fixtures to textured seating, their favorite finds come from current Haute Living lines as well as new introductions. Read their report here.

An Orange Moon (2418 W. North Ave., anorangemoon.com) celebrated its eighth year in the WoW (West of Western) District. Owners Ty and Lynne McDaniel specialize in mid-century modern, but in their vintage interior furnishings and design center, you can find great pieces in styles from Steampunk to French Victorian.

This weekend, wander down to Hyde Park for the 57th Street Art Fair (57thstreetartfair.org). Chicago’s oldest art fair will feature the works of over 200 artists from a range of specialties including painting, sculpting, printmaking, and photography. Musicians Tracye Eileen, Matt Hendricks, Anthony Moser, and many others will light up the stage on both days.

Sales

For some Chicagoans, the annual Broadway Antique Market (6130 N. Broadway, bamchicago.com) summer sale is Christmas in June. From June 3 to 11, the market will host over 70 vendors, each offering a selection from Art Deco to mid-century modern. With two floors full of treasures, this is the best time of year to score unique finds at great prices.

Contemporary at heart? Lightology (215 W. Chicago Ave., lightology.com) is offering 10 percent off Kalco’s full line of contemporary fixtures. Sale ends June 5. Check out the collection.

Share







