Designer Jacob Wener Returns to His Roots at the Golden Triangle

This Week’s Top Story

Jacob Wener is returning to his roots. The founder of Modern Industry Designs, a Chicago-based furniture manufacturer, is launching his new collection at the Golden Triangle (330 N. Clark St., goldentriangle.biz) on June 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Before making it big, Wener worked there as an apprentice, studying antique furniture and construction techniques.

Wener’s “Serif Series” combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. The shape of the Serif leg was inspired by the cast-iron legs of French industrial work tables, and is also a modern take on a traditional “ball and claw” foot. The legs are characterized by gentle curves ending with a little flourish, much like its typographical namesake.

Design lovers can meet Wener in person and browse his new collection. Some of the products on view will include a coffee table, desk, and dining table. More detail on each piece of the collection is available upon request. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Interior Intel

NeoCon comes to Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Ste. 470, themart.com) from June 12 through 14. The annual commercial design trade show welcomes design and industry professionals from all over the country as they tour the Mart and check out the latest lighting and furniture trends in commercial designs.

On June 12 and 13 from 4 to 6 p.m., Room & Board (55 E. Ohio St., roomandboard.com) will host a public NeoCon open house to network with industry experts while exploring modern design. Sip wine and enjoy light bites while browsing the showroom’s collection of modern furnishings.

Design lovers not in the trade can listen to renowned Italian architect and designer Antonio Citterio give a lecture at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 13 at 6 p.m. The lecture will be followed the opening reception of Citterio’s month-long, multimedia exhibition at Luminaire Chicago (301 W. Superior St., luminaire.com). To RSVP, click here.

Ever felt comically buried under a mountain of junk tumbling out of your closet? The Inspired Closets team can help. The custom home organization brand will launch its new showroom in Oak Brook (1S550 Rte. 83, Space B, inspiredclosets.com) on June 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can tour the new showroom, enjoy mimosas and other small bites, and learn more about this brand’s style of organization.

For art lovers, Friday Art Markets at Daley Plaza (50 W. Washington St., amdurproductions.com) hosts its June event this Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Artists in attendance include Roger Iglesias, Liliana Olmos, Marilyn Grad, and many others.

Sales

For the month of June, Crest Lighting (3300 N. Sheffield Ave., crestlighting.com) will be offering 15 percent of fixtures from the Capital Lighting Fixture Company.

Champagne Furniture Gallery (433 N. Clark St., champagnefurniture.com) is closing its doors. Sample pieces are available, marked down 50 to 70 percent off.

