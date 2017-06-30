How to Dress Up Your Deck for Summer

This Week’s Top Story

Room & Board (multiple locations, roomandboard.com) has a new assortment of goodies for home design lovers, whether you’re looking for the ultimate hostess gift (try the Kisii bowl, made of soapstone) or hoping to tidy up your living room (see the felt-and-leather Collette Storage Basket). Since it’s officially summer, we asked Room & Board design associate Yvette Bass how to get your deck prepped for partying.

How can I spruce up my neglected outdoor space, ravaged by winter?

An outdoor rug really adds a lot of character. If that doesn’t work, focus on colorful pieces that stand out. A lounge and ottoman or accessories like pillows go a long way.

What is the best way to make entertaining at home outdoors fun and easy?

The best rule of thumb is to offer the same comforts outdoors that you would indoors: dining, living room, and a bar. If you want to take it up a notch, this season Room & Board has some fun upcycled furniture, like two-tone chairs and planters. We don’t sell them, but we love the look of the Yeti Tundra coolers to keep beers cold. They come in some great colors, too. And don’t forget the shade: Umbrellas can be a really great and portable option.

How do I arrange the furniture—should it be like a living room?

For a small space, consider a bistro table and chair, or an L-shaped sectional. For a larger, expansive space, consider multiple pairings—an area for a bar, and one for living and dining. Just make it as comfortable as indoors.

Interior Intel

Acclaimed interior designer Brett Beldock of Brett Design is releasing selections from her newest 2017 collection of wallcoverings in the Bradley Showroom (222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Ste. 6-157, bradley-usa.com). It’s just a preview for now—there’s more to come in August.

Sale

CB2 in Lincoln Park (800 W. North Ave., cb2.com) is having its annual outdoor furniture sale, with everything for your summer soirees on sale at 30 percent off. It goes until everything’s gone.

Events

Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Unity Temple (875 Lake St., Oak Park) is finally opening up for guided tours on July 1. Walks through the concrete structure, built between 1905 and 1908, will take place Mondays through Saturdays.

Share







