Husband-and-Wife Duo Takes on 122-Year-Old Oak Park Farmhouse

Broker Jonathan Self and designer Jessica Kelley Self brought their professional skills and personal taste to this suburban rehab.

Text by Moira Lawler

Published today at 12:05 p.m.

Jonathan Self is a real estate broker, and his wife Jessica Kelley Self runs a remodeling and design firm, Haven Design Studio. But up until recently, the closest they got to working together was referring clients.

That changed when the two decided to tackle a passion project: renovating and selling a home.

“The house needed to speak to us in one way or another,” Jessica says of their search for the right property. “This house is very clearly a farmhouse that needed TLC—and when I say farmhouse I mean urban farmhouse—and it felt right.”

The 122-year-old Oak Park property checked all the couple’s boxes. It’s in an accessible area, just a six-minute walk from the L and 25-minute ride from the Loop, and its age gave it character. “Speaking as a broker, I see so many places that are cookie cutter, really formulaic,” Jonathan says. “We wanted to do something that wasn’t cookie cutter. It’s a 100-plus-year-old house and the bones—you just can’t find a structure like that anywhere.”

The Selfs closed on the house in August of last year for $412,000 and got to work (while keeping their day jobs). Jessica acted as a general contractor and design lead, though Jonathan got handy, too. “Let me put it this way: My foreman said he would hire him again,” Jessica says.

Through the rehab process, which wrapped in January, the couple followed one golden rule. “Every time we came to a fork in the road, our agreement was we’re going to err on the side of doing exactly what we would do in our own home,” Jonathan says.

The house was on the market for about a month earlier this spring and sold for $775,000.

Exterior
“On the exterior of the home, one of the things I was really excited about was the landscaping choices,” Jessica says. “We chose all Southern plants that are also friendly to the Illinois climate. Then we did a herringbone paver walkway up to the house. Initially, it was that white-picket-fence, Oak Park idyllic dream, and we really want that to come through.”   Photo: Jacob Hand
Fireplace
“The fireplace is really central to the home,” Jessica says. “It’s close to the staircase and everything else. It’s just a really, really true sense of the word hearth.”   Photo: Jacob Hand
Kitchen
“When we bought this house, it was kind of an ode to my mom who’s passed away,” Jessica says. “A lot of the design decisions we made were to honor her Southern roots. She was born and raised in Arkansas. We still wanted [the kitchen] to look modern, so we went with the white flat-front cabinets and some really modern, industrial lighting, but the big ‘wow’ factor is in that wallpaper. It’s Farrow & Ball in a custom color. Of course, [Greenery] later came out as the Pantone Color of the Year.”   Photo: Jacob Hand
Arch
“We put the archway in because there were really, really beautiful high ceilings and the arch looks a little more vintage and a little more interesting,” Jessica says. “The French doors are something that we added. There were two doors leading to the outside deck, but they were separated and we wanted to consolidate them. And then the window above those doors with the lead glass, that’s original to the house.”   Photo: Jacob Hand
Master Bedroom
“We had at least one pleasant surprise [through the rehab]: The attic level had a lot more height than we anticipated,” Jessica says. “We were able to finish off a portion of it, which was a fantastic addition to the master suite, and we put the closet up there.”
“We tried to develop this Real Housewives-style master closet,” Jonathan says. “There’s a big reveal when you walk down the steps.”   Photo: Jacob Hand
Bathroom
“Everyone wants a marble bathroom, but nobody really understands the properties of the stone,” Jessica says. “Marble is really tough to maintain anywhere that you have water and anywhere that you’re cooking. Give it six months and it’s going to look awful. We used porcelain that appears to be like a honed marble. It has that matte finish, really beautiful handmade feel. It is handmade, but it’s durable.”   Photo: Jacob Hand
Downstairs
“One of my favorite parts of the house is probably the basement,” Jessica says. “When we bought the house, it was pretty rustic. It was not a space they thought of as a living space. We ended up opening up the basement completely and turning it into this great laundry room space and place to hang out. We painted the beams white so it feels kind of lofty.”   Photo: Jacob Hand

