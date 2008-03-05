Breaths of Fresh Air Take it outside with a new collection from Perennials Outdoor Fabrics to make cover cushions or make splendid shades and awnings.





Take it outside! Beyond the Bend fade-and stain-resistant high-performance acrylic fabrics, a new collection from Perennials Outdoor Fabrics, cover cushions or make splendid shades and awnings. From left: Geez Veez, Hello Sailor, Geez Whiz, and Geez Louise. Sold by the yard; call for prices. Available through architects and interior designers at David Sutherland Showroom, 1800 Merchandise Mart, 312-205-7700.



