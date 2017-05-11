A Splashy Way to Combine Home Design and High Art for Mom

This Week’s Top Story

Want to make a big statement to your art-loving mom this Mother’s Day? One Chicago chef (and expectant mother) was recently surprised with a new backsplash in the form of an églomisé installation. This decorative art technique involves gilding and painting the back side of glass so the design shows through to the front—in this case, creating an ornate, Italian-inspired scene.

The 36-by-84-inch installation was commissioned by the owner’s parents, who secretly coordinated the project with Carolyn Tocks (of Lake Forest interior design firm Someday Interiors) and Jorge and Cindy Simes (of Bucktown’s Simes Studios). The Simeses specialize in custom designs including panoramic murals, croc-embossed Venetian plaster walls, and Jorge’s signature calligraphy églomisé panels.

For this piece, Jorge—who, along with wife Cindy, studied traditional painting techniques in Buenos Aires—drew inspiration from the owner’s culinary background as well as her passion for Italian art. “I suggested the cooking putti [cherubs] as seen on the walls of a Pompeian villa near Naples,” he says.

Jorge notes that this project “was a stealthy one… We wanted to be in and out while [the owner] was not around,” he says of the surprise installation.

Interior Intel

Luxury leather purveyor Moore & Giles (mooreandgiles.com) has debuted its inaugural showroom in the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza). Located in Suite 1424-A of the Design Center, the showroom welcomes interior designers and clients with a rainbow of leathers. Take a peek.

Fashion and furniture are colliding at Interior Define (833 W. Armitage Ave., interiordefine.com). The custom sofa manufacturer has expanded its fabric offering with two style-driven additions: Herringbone and Cargo Canvas. View the latest fabrics.

Sales

Ready to refresh your walls? Enjoy 15 percent savings on wallpaper at Unison (1911 W. Division St., unisonhome.com) through Sunday. Enter LETSHANG to apply the discount during online checkout. Check out the collection.

Through May 21, receive 25 percent off pieces in store and online at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (1555 N. Halsted St., mgbwhome.com). Those looking to enhance their walls are also in luck: Select artworks have been discounted by an additional 10 percent. Shop the Spring Event.

Events

Dose Market (dosemarket.com) returns to Morgan Manufacturing (401 N. Morgan St.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The sixth annual Mother’s Day Dose features 80 vendors including 57St. Design, Cornell Florist, and Gather Home + Lifestyle. View the lineup.

Join Antwique Shop (antwiqueshop.com) founder Kyle Wilson for a Brushes & Brews class on May 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bottles & Cans (4109 N. Lincoln Ave.). Wilson will teach attendees how to paint the Chicago flag on a piece of locally sourced recycled wood. Reservations are $40 per person (which includes materials and beer samples) and must be made in advance by calling 773-857-2270.

