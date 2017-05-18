Nab Some Unique Finds at the Antiques and Art Show This Weekend

This Week’s Top Story

Tomorrow, the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show (chicagoantiquesartdesign.com) will open to the public on the seventh floor of the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza). Running May 19 to 21, the show highlights fine antiques and artworks reflecting a variety of design periods from national and international exhibitors. Purchase tickets.

Interior Intel

Sweet Peas Design (1242 N. Wells St., sweetpeas-inspired.com), which recently opened its second outpost, is closing its original location in Libertyville. The 14-year-old interior design firm will centralize operations in its new Old Town studio.

The Real Good Chair from Blu Dot (1953 N. Clybourn Ave., bludot.com), a design that’s celebrating its 10th birthday, is now available in 11 hues, from pastel pink to a bold marine blue.

Sales

Artistica (990 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka, artistica.com) is offering a 25 percent discount on exclusively made Italian ceramics with its White Sale happening through tomorrow. Now’s your chance to save on pieces from the contemporary Purity Collection and the Tuscan-inspired Scavo Robbiana Collection.

On Saturday, visit the Logan Square outpost of Emporium (2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.) will host Cheap Thrills (emporiumchicago.com/event/cheap-thrills-3). During the 12th annual warehouse sale event, shop local boutiques and labels including Asrai Garden, Knot So Nice, Leah Ball, and more. RSVP here to receive a free drink or 20 game tokens.

The Great Parker Garage Sale will take place at Francis W. Parker School (2333 N. Clark St., fwparker.org) on Saturday and Sunday. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, the sale packs the gyms and cafeteria with everything from electronics to linens and sporting goods. All proceeds benefit the school’s financial-aid program.

