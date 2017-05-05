This Week’s Top Home and Design News

This Week’s Top Story

If your dreams haven’t been on the sweet side lately, perhaps it’s time to change things up. Take advantage of the Annual Linen Sale happening this month at all four Bedside Manor Ltd. (shopbedside.com) boutiques and online, and refresh your bedding. Throughout May, enjoy savings between 15 and 25 percent on sheets, down, comforters, and coverlets from luxe brands like Missoni Home, SFERRA, Signoria, and Bedside Manor Ltd.’s own Private Label.

Interior Intel

Artistica (990 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka, artistica.com) has unveiled a redesigned website. The Italian ceramics go-to in the North Shore has a new online look complete with an easy-to-navigate layout, larger images, and simple checkout.

Throughout May, Dilly Lily (dillylily.com) will have a pop-up shop open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. in the lobby of TheWit (201 N. State St., thewithotel.com). The Loop outpost of the 20-year-old Lincoln Park florist will offer exotic plants, floral arrangements, candles, and more.

Kneen & Co. (399 W. Fullerton Pkwy., Ste. 1E, kneenandco.com) has expanded its Saint-Louis crystal offering with the new Folia Collection. The 25-piece collection of contemporary glassware, decor, and furniture is made of made of crystal and ash wood. Shop the label.

Through May 15, Peachtree Place (303 S. Happ Rd., Northfield, peachtreeplaceonline.com) is offering special gifts with Juliska purchases of $100 or more.

Sales

Just in time for patio season, the Design Center at the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, designcenter.com) is hosting an Outdoor Furniture Sample Sale on floors 14 to 16. Through Saturday, enjoy discounts of up to 75 percent on alfresco designs from brands including Anacara Company, Lloyd Flanders, NorthCape, Woodard Furniture, and more. Register here.

The Herman Miller Sale is back at Design Within Reach (755 W. North Ave., dwr.com). Through May 16, receive 15 percent off select pieces (plus free shipping) from the acclaimed line. Start shopping.

Beginning tomorrow, Idlewood Electric (idlewoodelectric.com) will hold its annual Spring Sale. Visit the retailer’s suburban showrooms (114 Skokie Valley Rd., Highland Park; 317 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington) through May 13 to receive savings up to 70 percent on select items from lighting labels like Hinkley, Hudson Valley, Tech Lighting, and Visual Comfort.

Events

Hubbard Woods Design District (Green Bay Rd. between Scott Ave. and Tower Rd., Winnetka, shophwdd.com) hosts its monthly First Friday event in the North Shore tomorrow evening. From 5 to 8 p.m., select businesses including Matt Camron, Pagoda Red, and Sawbridge Studios will highlight unique designers and offer light refreshments. View a map of participating First Friday locations.

Spring is in the air, and Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn Ave., jaysonhome.com) is celebrating in style with an Open Garden Celebration this Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Lincoln Park showroom will host workshops on planting a garden container suited for your space. Prosecco will be served.

On May 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Abt Electronics (1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, abt.com) will showcase the Sony Bravia A1E OLED TV and offer a first look at Sony’s 100-inch Flagship Z-Series. Attendees can enjoy beverages and hors d’oeuvres and have the chance to win prizes. RSVP here.

