Room and Board Introduces Mix-and-Match Table Collection

This Week’s Top Story

Just in time for Thanksgiving and holiday entertaining season, Room & Board (55 E. Ohio St., roomandboard.com) is giving hosts the ultimate flexibility in choosing the perfect dining table. Table bases are offered in 11 different styles and can be paired with 27 different top options—including round, oval, rectangular, and square, plus finishes like wood or quartz—so you can create a custom look for as little as $459.

Plus, many tops come with extension leaves that can turn a four-top to a 16-top in a flash, meaning you never have to relegate your fun nephews to a “kids table.”

At all three Chicago-area locations, design associates on staff can advise you on measuring your dining room, then help you pick out the ideal height, width, and depth for your statement piece. While you’re in the store, flesh out your flatware with candleholders, vases, runners, and everything else to bring a festive look to your fab new dining room.

Interior Intel

In a partnership that feels meant to be, The Rug Company (320 N. Clark St., therugcompany.com) has drawn on the color expertise of high-end paint brand Farrow & Ball for a collection of 12 handloom rugs that go seamlessly with the luxe Farrow & Ball palette. The two companies’ creative wizards chose combinations within the six Farrow & Ball neutral groups: Traditional, Yellow Based, Red Based, Contemporary, Easy, and Architectural Neutrals. In the resulting collection, you’ll find a splashy or muted anchor rug to go with pretty much any aesthetic.

Sales

It’s time for the Jayson Home Warehouse Sale (701 N. Albany Ave., jaysonhome.com). Starting Friday at 10 a.m. and running through the weekend (daily until 5 p.m.), the massive store will offer sofas, chairs, vintage pieces, planters, bookcases, lighting, even samples from 50 to 90 percent off, plus a $79 flat local delivery fee—no matter how much haul you decide to take home.

Redefined Décor (1819 W. Grand Ave., redefineddecor.com) is running it Pre-Holiday sale from November 10 to 19. Get 30 percent off furniture and 25 percent off everything else, from lacquer boxes to taxidermy zebras.

Frette is putting much of its Fall/Winter 2017 collection on sale for half off. Go online and use the code PRIV17 through November 10 to grab your dream duvet.

Events

International kitchen manufacturer Boffi and Chicago-based home-accents brand Fferone are setting up a Pre-Holiday Pop Up at the Boffi Chicago showroom (309 W. Superior St., boffi.com). Stop by on Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to peruse gorgeous glassware in the world’s most stunning kitchens.

On Tuesday, November 14, Art Institute of Chicago curator Alison Fisher will discuss the newly reinstalled permanent collection galleries for architecture and design. Her gallery talk, Past Forward: Architecture & Design at the Art Institute, starts at noon and runs for one hour at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (1452 E. 53rd St., polsky.uchicago.edu) at the University of Chicago.

Share







