Snag Holiday Gifts from Your Favorite Local Etsy Artisans at This Pop-Up

This Week’s Top Story

Love browsing Etsy for gifts but still want to shop local? Acme Hotel (15 E. Ohio St., acmehotelcompany.com) has solved your conundrum. Stop by the River North hotel on December 6, 9, or 13 to check out its pop-up holiday market, featuring Etsy vendors based locally.

Great gift ideas include ceramic bowls, vases, and cups from Chicago Ceramics; art prints and mugs from Bumble and Bustle; homespun accents by Revery Designs; and coasters handmade with reclaimed paper and wood by PageFree. Check the full lineup and schedule to make sure your favorite vendor will be available on the day you go. Plus, there’ll be free snacks and drinks to make holiday shopping extra festive.

Interior Intel

Arne Jacobsen originally designed the AJ lamp in 1957 for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen. Now, celebrating the 60th anniversary of this iconic design, Danish lighting manufacturer Louis Poulsen has introduced a range of new colors for his table, floor, and wall-lamp styles. Find the AJ collection at Design Within Reach (755 W. North Ave., dwr.com).

Sales

From December 7 to 10, The Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, themart.com) will host the 17th Annual One of a Kind Holiday Show, offering an unmatched selection of gift options from more than 600 artists. A $12 ticket buys you entrance, plus loads of freebies from gourmet vendors.

Through December 10, Architectural Artifacts (4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., architecturalartifacts.com) will host its 30th annual holiday sale—the only sale the 80,000-square-foot warehouse holds each year. Come for exquisitely eccentric items like wooden mantels, stone troughs, and Czech stained glass, all at 25 to 50 percent off.

Events

Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio in Oak Park (951 Chicago Ave., flwright.org/homefortheholidays) will be decked out for the holidays during the free Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 2. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the house will be decorated as it was when the family occupied it in the late 1800s, including a 12-foot-tall Christmas tree with handmade ornaments. After a tour through the property and some hot chocolate, head to Wright’s studio to work on a communal design project.

Architect, artist, and designer Allan Wexler will discuss his most recent monograph, Absurd Thinking: Between Art and Design, today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Graham Foundation (4 W. Burton Pl., grahamfoundation.org). During the talk, the Guggenheim Fellow will look back on his 45-year-long career and express his views on our relationship to the built and natural environment. RSVP here.

