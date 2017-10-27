Forget Pumpkin Orange: Autumn Is All About Ghostly White

This Week’s Top Story

Chicago is home to one of three stand-alone Paul Ferrante showrooms (222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, paulferrante.com), and the only one to emphasize the furniture designer’s vintage pieces (the brand dates back to 1957), so its key players know a thing or two about trends. “The white trend has been going strong for over a year now, nationwide,” says Paul Ferrante principal Elizabeth Kaplan. In California, where the 60-year-old brand is based, “the lines are often blurred whether or not one is inside or out. Many homes are built with that lifestyle in mind.”

So why are plaster-coated all-white chandeliers dazzling residents of Chicago, not exactly home of eternal summer? “In Chicago and the Midwest, a chalk-white chandelier [is] a lovely reminder of sunnier, warmer days to come. It is a fresh, crisp, clean look. It works well with both colorful or stark interiors.”

The hot sellers at the Chicago showroom right now are the ghostly Carter Chandelier, Marina Chandelier (both pictured above), and the Water Lilies Chandelier—perhaps a nod to Halloween. They pop against a bold-hued wall and are a great alternative to a traditional silver, gold, or brass fixture. Kaplan says, “The plaster finish beckons one to take notice and really look at the piece.” Better still, Paul Ferrante products are made entirely in the U.S. by skilled artisans and used by notable Chicago-based interior designers like Jessica Lagrange, Kaufman Segal, and Tom Stringer. And if you get bored with your bleached-out fixture, it’s not like you need to tear down a wall; you can always change out your chandelier before spring brings a new set of looks.

Interior Intel

It’s design icon Florence Knoll’s 100th birthday, and in honor of its matriarch, Knoll (222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, knoll.com) is introducing a new set of residential designs inspired by the company’s archives. Highlights include the Hairpin Stacking Table, a revival of an early 1940s stacking stool (called the Model 75) that stayed in production until 1966, and the Knoll Relaxed Lounge Seating, a softer, deeper cousin to Knoll’s ever-popular classic Lounge Collection, first introduced in 1954.

The state-of-the-art Modernist Collection by Dacor is reimagining the kitchen with something they call TechCraft—the fusion of technology, craftsmanship, and provocative designs. The new suite of Dacor appliances blends cutting-edge technology and innovation with high-end aesthetics and premium features. Head to Abt (1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, abt.com) to have a look at dramatic new graphite stainless steel finishes and the Dacor iQ Kitchen app that allows for remote monitoring and control from your smartphone.

The Fall/Winter 2017 collection has arrived from Gien, the French faience brand. Two new patterns, Les Amoureux (“The Lovers”)—designed by French artist Soledad Bravi, known for her fashion illustrations and monthly drawings in the French edition of Elle magazine—and Ça C’est Paris (“This is Paris”), a contemporary alternative to the brand’s earlier Parisian-themed tableware, will spice up any dinner party. Not in the market for new flatware? Gien is also debuting red iterations of some of its popular collections, so you can buy just one statement piece, or there’s the Pont aux Choux rice grain pattern, which can be found on scented candles, votives, teacups, and coasters. Find them at The Perfect Setting (67 E. Oak St., perfectsettingonline.com) and Bloomingdale’s.

Sales

Believe it or not, your old furniture is worth money! Walter E. Smithe (smithe.com) is hosting its annual Trade-In Sale, now through October 31, where customers exchange old furniture for cash toward new furniture (not to mention a free haul-away). Anything good fetches $100 per piece, up to $500 total.

Anthropologie (3532 N. Southport Ave., anthropologie.com) is holding its House & Home Sale, where you get an extra 25 percent off at checkout. It’s the perfect time to pick up that inlay cheese board or gold-tipped silverware to freshen up your cupboard.

Events

It’s still more than a week away, but mark our words: this will sell out. Now until November 1, tickets for CHILL, an International Wine & Culinary Event, hosted by LuxeHome and Wine Spectator, are just $125. After that, they go up to $145. The epicurean event (now in its 11th year) on November 9 will showcase bites from Café Spiaggia, The Hampton Social, Maple & Ash, and more. Guests to the event can chat up chefs and winemakers while browsing the high-end boutiques of the Merchandise Mart—all while benefitting The Lynn Sage Foundation, Saturday Place, and Respiratory Health Association. Buy your tickets here.

Join the conversation on “practical urbanism” this Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Stony Island Arts Bank (6760 S. Stony Island Ave., rebuild-foundation.org). “Calling all Citymakers…” is a lecture and discussion based on Cassim Shepard’s 2017 book, Citymakers: the Culture and Craft of Practical Urbanism. The idea is to explore and expand the notion of who is an active shaper of the built environment: elected officials, real estate developers, architects, or community members? The program is organized by the Architectural League of New York. See more info here.

