Clive Christian, Interior Designer and Famous Perfume Maker, Opens Chicago Showroom

This Week’s Top Story

Step into the fifth floor of the Chicago Luxury Furniture Centre and you’re stepping into a regal vision of urban living. For the new Clive Christian Chicago Showroom (371 W. Ontario St., clivechristianchicago.com), the Scottish interior designer (and maker of the world’s most expensive perfumes) has created what he calls a “lifestyle apartment.” It’s 6,000 square feet of handmade cabinetry, custom wood paneling, and revived crafts (note the marquetry monogram above the fireplace) that are meant to showcase his eponymous brand’s luxurious designs.

Witness the masterful details in the 13 rooms: a wine-tasting room has walls of blue Italian plaster; a kitchen has not one, but two, chandeliers; and master suites are kitted out with inlay wood cabinets. The whole lavish space is outfitted with $1 million of Crestron home automation technology, $1 million of furniture by Turkish brand Dorya, and $750,000 of lighting by Baccarat. Every surface was considered: the ornate plaster ceilings, the Pierre Frey Fabrics draperies, the Christopher Guy mirrors, the handcrafted walnut flooring throughout. “I like Classicism with a twist,” says Christian, whose first client was famously Elton John. “We strive for continuity, while pushing modernity just far enough so that the look lasts.”

Jim Denos, president of the Clive Christian Chicago showroom, adds that as soon as architectural plans are completed by in-house staff, artisans in England can deliver a personalized home to a residence in Chicago in just 10 weeks. And yes, the whole place smells gorgeous, and would-be buyers (or dreamers) are welcome to just come and have a whiff.

Interior Intel

Bang & Olufsen just announced the release of Beovision Eclipse, a state-of-the-art 4K HDR television that can turn your living room into an immersive cinema. They say it has the best sound of any TV in the world. Head to Glenview’s Abt (1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, abt.com) and hear for yourself.

Cloth & Company—the Chicago-area custom-made furniture company that brings the fast fashion concept to the home—has just launched the Oh Joy! Collection in collaboration with blogger and designer Joy Cho. Available at Target.com, the collection includes home décor products, like brass party animals, and fun furniture pieces, such as a graphic settee and a must-have bar cart. Unlike its custom line, Oh Joy! is available off-the-shelf.

Who says art has to be pricey to grace your bare walls? Not Minted (minted.com), the company best known for its beautiful stationery and invitations. Its new foil-pressed botanical art can now be printed on canvas, illuminating empty rooms with light-reflecting metallic prints. Featured artists include Johanna Phillips, from Lake Zurich, Illinois, whose maple and birch prints start at $30 for a 5-by-7-inch unframed image. Statement art pieces are also newly available on canvas, which means you can reconceive that boring hallway as a gallery for just $298 for a 30-by-40-inch original artwork.

Sale

The revamped showroom of Ligne Roset Chicago (440 N. Wells St., ligne-roset.com), owned by Jose E. Rodriguez, is offering 15 percent off anything in the store through September 25.

Events

It’s not too early to get your tickets for Gardeneers’ 2nd Annual Growing Healthy Futures Gala, on October 19 at Salvage One (1840 W. Hubbard St., salvageone.com). Founded in 2014, Gardeneers provides hands-on instruction for 1,600 students in school gardens each week at 26 Chicago Public Schools located in under-resourced, food-desert communities. As we all know, gardening has loads of benefits, like social and emotional wellness, academic achievement, and encouraging healthy eating habits. Support your local schools and give students a leg-up, and a fun hobby, while enjoying a super-fun night out. Tickets are here.

Last chance to pick up some antique tea sets and vintage mirrors at Randolph Street Antique Market! This Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., press and local interior designers are invited to roam the stalls and flag their favorite finds. For every ribboned item sold to the public, the market will make a donation to that editor’s charity of choice, including PAWS, Common Threads, and Misericordia. Welcome fall with some new old things! Get your tickets here.

