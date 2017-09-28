Take a Seat, Take a Stand—Chairs for Charity Offers Design for a Cause

This Week’s Top Story

The eighth annual Chairs for Charity event, hosted by Chicago and Splash magazines, is just a week away. Sixteen designers have created one-of-a-kind chairs that will be modishly featured for auction October 3, and we’ve got a preview for Habitat readers.

Take, for instance, the “Spinderella” by Anthony Michael Interior Design, Ltd., inspired by capricious and whimsical Black Crow Studios wall coverings. The design team closely collaborated with two local Chicago artists—is that why we see hues of Cubbie blue?

For a comfier option, see the “Ma Cherie” by Susan Sissman Design, LLC. It’s King Louis XVI-meets-Carrie Bradshaw. A bold punch of berry-colored velvet breathes life into this classic style.

This year’s slate of designers has created gorgeous chairs in every hue of the rainbow and from design eras that span centuries. Take your pick next Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Marshall’s Landing inside the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart). Complimentary drinks and appetizers will be served, and proceeds from the $35 tickets go to Designs for Dignity, an organization creating inviting environments for nonprofits.

Interior Intel

Luxury carpet company Scott Group Studio welcomes the public to its newly completed showroom October 3, during the Mart’s annual Design Chicago event (which is taking over the city–see below!). Come by at 11:45 a.m. for a talk with Interior Design’s Pam McNally, stick around for a Tibetan hand-knotted rugmaking presentation at 3:30 p.m., and don’t leave without getting a cocktail at 5 p.m. Attendees will get a chance to win a 5-foot-by-8-foot hand-tufted wool-and-silk rug, as part of Scott Group Studio’s #SGSwhatgroundsyou campaign, and everyone can ooh and aah at the high-end rugs on display. RSVP here.

Earlier this month, we told you about Havenly, but that company has company. Also in the digital DIY space is new arrival Modsy, a 3-D decorating tool that reimagines how you furnish and design your home. View a mockup of your living space that gives a 360-degree visualization of prospective layouts. You can get personalized styling guidance and furniture recommendations from more than 100 retailers, like West Elm or Restoration Hardware, so you can point and click on the pieces you want. The cost is $69 a room. Use promo code FALL25 to get a further 25 percent off products at checkout.

Sales

The semi-annual sale is on at Design Within Reach (755 W. North Ave., dwr.com). Shop classics like Nelson pendant lamps, LEM Piston stools, even Wegner Wishbone chairs for at least 15 percent off.

Everything by Gabby and the in-house brand is for sale at Highland Park’s Summer Classics Home (1850 2nd St., Ste. 162, Highland Park, schomechicago.com). Firepits, sofas, and dining sets that can withstand a Chicago winter are all for sale. Stop in for a free consultation, get shipping gratis on orders over $1000, and leave knowing that 5 percent of proceeds will go to a good cause, like cancer research or the American Red Cross.

Events

The world’s top interior decorators arrive to town for Design Chicago (designchicagoevent.com), the largest residential convention in the Midwest. From October 3 and 4 at The Mart (222 W. Merchandise Plaza), hundreds of design professionals will check out 39 featured presenters, 50 open houses, 56 product debuts, and more—all kicking off with the Chairs for Charity event (see above—hosted by our own Susanna Homan). From paint and wallpaper to seating, storage, even an Airstream, this is serious interior-design porn. Register here.

Want to rip out the old kitchen and start anew? Begin the journey at The Future of The Ultimate Kitchen, on October 4 at the Sub-Zero and Wolf Showroom (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Ste. 134). Veranda magazine’s Carolyn Englefield and top interior designers Danielle Rollins and Ray Booth will discuss trends and innovations in the kitchen space, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. (yes, lunch will be served). Expect to walk out understanding how the kitchen became more than just a place to cook, and how designers are evolving with that change. RSVP here.

